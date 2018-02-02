SOUTH AUSTRALIAN voters want to see the rest of Australia follow in the state’s clean energy footsteps, with new polling showing that 57.6% of respondents believe the rest of the country should switch to renewable energy and storage in the next 5 to 10 years.

The ReachTel poll, commissioned by the Climate Council, (conducted on the evening of Monday, January 29th) investigated South Australian attitudes towards the state’s leadership on renewable energy and storage, including the recent installation of the world’s largest lithium ion battery.

Energy expert of 40 years experience, South Australian and Climate Councillor, Andrew Stock, said the results show that South Australians are proud to be leading the nation’s transition to clean, affordable and reliable renewable energy and storage technology.

“These results show that no matter what the age, around 60% of people polled are proud of the state’s clean energy leadership,” he said.

Stock explained that South Australia is home to the highest proportion of solar and wind electricity in Australia, which is also among the highest in the world.

“This poll shows that most believe having the world’s most powerful battery has also boosted the state’s reputation. They also believe that by embracing solar power as homeowners and businesses, they are doing more to deal with power prices than the Federal Government,” he said.

KEY FINDINGS:

The clear majority of respondents (60.2%) felt proud of South Australia for being home to the highest proportion of solar and wind electricity in the country, and among the highest in the world.

62.2% think Australia should switch to renewable energy (like solar and wind) plus storage technologies as the main source of the country’s electricity in the next 10 years.

44.7% of Liberal voters believe Australia should switch to renewable energy (like solar and wind) plus storage technologies in the next five to ten years. This is in contrast to using fossil fuels such as coal and gas (17.4% and 12.5% respectively).

28.2% of respondents believe the South Australian State Government is doing the most to deal with high power prices in the state, followed by homeowners and businesses with solar panels (25%).

55.1% of residents polled said South Australia’s leadership on renewable energy and storage has been important for cutting pollution and tackling climate change, with 25.9% saying it was important and 29.2% saying it was very important.

57.6% of people polled (33.5% Liberal, 83.3% Labor, 54.3% SA Best) said the rest of Australia should follow SA’s lead on renewable energy and storage within the next five to ten years.

The majority of people polled believe Tesla’s big battery has had a positive impact on the state’s reputation, with 28.6% rating it as ‘very positive’ and ‘24.6%’ rating it as ‘positive’ for South Australia.

Almost 44% of respondents think South Australia’s renewable energy and storage is boosting the state’s economy (23.3% Liberal and 67.6% Labor).

Stock said the poll confirms that South Australians are proud to be living in the state that’s leading Australia’s renewables race.

“South Australia is leading the charge, from the most powerful battery, wind and solar plants, to the upcoming solar thermal plant. The state is doing its bit to slash pollution levels and to tackle climate change, now we just need the Federal Government to do the same for the nation,” he said.

