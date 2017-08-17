The Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble (QSE) will kick off their series of Shakespeare performances next week with their masterful take on The Winter’s Tale, running from August 23 through September 9 at Roma Street Parkland.



A twisted love story about a King and the destruction of his marriage, The Winter’s Tale follows Leontes; a man constricted by jealousy and anger, as he inflicts catastrophe and pain upon the ones he loves. What seems like an idle tragedy ultimately transforms into a lighter story; one instead shrouded in forgiveness and reconciliation.

Featuring music performed live by the cast in trademark QSE style, and set in Roma Street Parkland, The Winter’s Tale is a timeless story for all ages.

The QSE will also deliver a Relaxed Performance version of The Winter’s Tale for those who prefer a more relaxed performance environment, including people with sensory sensitivity or autism spectrum disorder. As this aims to be an inclusive environment, parents and caregivers will also have the chance to move about and speak throughout the performance.

For more information, visit the QSE website.

Event Information:



Venue: The Amphitheatre, Roma Street Parkland

Duration: 2 hours 40 min (including 20 min interval)

Tickets:

Adults $30

Concession $25