The Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) has been joined by numerous other community organisations across the country is calling for the federal government to cease its relentless attack on people living in or at risk of poverty.

Here’s their statement:

We stand together to say enough is enough. Social security is a right.

We condemn this government’s latest attempts to dismantle Australia’s social safety net by cutting income support payments for people already living below the poverty line.

We are a wealthy country and we should take pride in treating each other with dignity. We should take pride in maintaining and strengthening our social safety net for everyone when they need it most.

The social safety net is there to support us if we lose our job, get sick, undertake study, care for children or someone else, have a disability, or need support when we get older.

It is an entitlement, not a crime, to receive an income support payment in Australia.

This government must stop treating people on low incomes as though they are doing something wrong or breaking the law, just because they are receiving a payment.

Poverty exists.

We see it every day when we meet families who cannot afford to put a roof over their heads, and single parents who skip a meal so their children can attend a school excursion. We see it with people locked out of paid work who cannot afford three meals a day, and with people living in darkness because the cost of energy has become luxury.

Three million people already live below the poverty line in Australia, of whom 731,000 are children.

Yet there is legislation before parliament which aims to further cut income support payments, including for people studying or training, people who are bereaved, people who are unemployed, single parents, people with a disability, and older people who have migrated to Australia.

There is also legislation before parliament to cut the $38-per-day unemployment payment, even though it is well below the poverty line.

We call on parliament to stop cutting the incomes of people who have the least, and to oppose legislation that demonises the very people our safety net is designed to support.

We call on government to focus on strengthening our social safety net to reduce poverty and inequality in Australia. We can begin by lifting allowance payments by at least $55 per week to give people in need a helping hand, rather than pushing them over.

Let’s help people out of poverty, not send more people under.

Click here to sign the petition today.

The nine un-legislated cuts to income support payments currently before parliament include:

Removing deemed claim provisions for people accessing income support, effectively cutting payments for people experiencing disadvantage

Doubling the Liquid Assets waiting period making some people wait 6 months before accessing an income support payment, affecting 13,800 people

Cutting the Bereavement Allowance by $1,300

Tightening compliance rules for people seeking work, which will cut social security payments for 83,000 people

Cutting the Energy Supplement, affecting 1.7 million people receiving income support payments

Cutting the Pensioner Education Supplement affecting 39,700 people, including single parents, disability support pensioners and carers

Cutting the Education Entry Payment, affecting 56,100 people

Denying some migrants a pension for up to 15 years, affecting 2,300 people

Cutting the GST Supplement for pensioners who spend more than six weeks overseas

Measures that demonise people receiving income support payments include:

Drug testing 5,000 people who are unemployed

Placing people who return a positive drug test under income management

Denying people with addiction exemptions from mutual obligation

Forcing single parents to have a third party verify they are single

Sending threatening letters and text messages from Centrelink and the Australian Federal Police demanding people update their details

Continuation of Robodebt

Continuing blanket income management for people living in remote areas

Continuation of Work for the Dole and the Community Development Program despite very poor outcomes

Click here to sign the petition.

Signatories to the Joint Statement:

Australian Council of Social Service

ACT Council of Social Service

Anglicare Australia

Australian Association of Social Workers

Australian Catholic Social Justice Council

Australian Unemployed Workers Union

Australian Youth Affairs Coalition

Baptist Care Australia

Brotherhood of St Laurence

Carers Australia

Catholic Social Services Australia

Children and Young People with Disability Australia

cohealth

Community Mental Health Australia

Council to Homeless Persons

Disability Advocacy Network Australia Ltd

Disabled People’s Organisations Australia

Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia

Financial Counselling Australia

First Peoples Disability Network

Homelessness Australia

Indian (Sub-Cont) Crisis and Support Agency

Infoxchange

Mission Australia

National Association of Community Legal Centres

National Council of Single Mothers & their Children Inc

National Ethnic Disability Alliance

National Shelter

Newman Women’s Shelter

NSW Council of Social Service

People with Disability Australia

Queensland Council of Social Service

SA Council of Social Service

St Vincent de Paul Society

Synod of Victoria and Tasmania, Uniting Church in Australia

Volunteering Australia

WA Council of Social Service

Welfare Rights Centre NSW

Women with Disabilities Australia

Associate Prof Beth Goldblatt, University of Technology Sydney

