As we have not yet received a candidate profile from Simon Quinn, LNP Candidate, we publish below the material published on the LNP Queensland website.

LOCAL FAMILY

My family and I live in South Brisbane – we love the local community and I’ve lived on the southside of Brisbane for most of my life. I’m a landscape gardener and horticulturalist – I actually understand the environment and conservation. We’ve built our business here and understand the pressure being put on small business through higher electricity prices and unfriendly Labor policy decisions.

AN ACTIVE COMMUNITY MEMBER

I’m a big believer in giving back to the community. I volunteer with the St Vincent de Paul Society to assist those people who are down on their luck. Through my business, I’ve also provided opportunities for disabled people to enter the work force. As a landscaper, I’ve often been roped into organising working bees at our local churches, which I really enjoy.

LISTENING TO LOCALS

It’s no secret that people in South Brisbane are frustrated by this do-nothing Labor Government. The trains get cancelled and people are feeling the pinch with their family budgets. People are telling me they’re fed up with not getting ahead and they want something done.

A PLAN TO HELP YOU GET AHEAD

As your Liberal National Party candidate for South Brisbane, I’m committed to listening, planning and acting to help your family get ahead. We’ll put downward pressure on electricity bills and freeze family car rego to ease the strain on your budget. With your support, together, we can Build a Better South Brisbane.