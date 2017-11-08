Well, it wouldn’t be an election without a Westender/West End Community Association Community Forum, giving you the chance to meet the candidates vying for your vote face to face, and ask them about the issues that affect you personally.

We’re expecting a good roll up of candidates, listed below as per the ballot paper:

BOELE, Karel (Independent, standing for People Decide)

TRAD, Jackie (Australian Labor Party)

MURRAY, Cameron (Independent)

MACMAHON, Amy (The Greens)

KELLY, Karagh-Mae (Independent, standing for the Animal Justice Party)

QUINN, Simon (LNP)

JORDAN, Frank (Independent, standing for the Secular Party)

Each candidate has been sent a list of questions about their policies, beliefs and intentions, which will be published on the Westender website as they are received. We’ve already started publishing candidate profiles on the website.

Our partners at the West End Community Association will also produce their own score card based on the candidates’ response to a questionnaire.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

South Brisbane Electorate 2017

6.00 pm for 6.30 pm

Wednesday 22nd November

Corella Room, Souths RLFC

Davies Park, West End

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/132718030823295/