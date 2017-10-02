Defying the stigma of disability, Undercover Artist Festival is Queensland’s second disability arts festival of its kind that highlights the extraordinary contributions and skills of those with disability. Part of Queensland Mental Health Week, Undercover Arts Festival will provide an inspiring and obscure showcase of theatre, dance and music that is set to engage audiences.

Presented by Access Arts, the festival includes workshops and performances by leading Australian companies Back to Back Theatre, Wielding Theatre and Company of Rogues, Blue Roo Theatre Company, Indelabilityarts, Lorikeet Players and InsideOutside Theatre.

“It’s an action-packed program of participatory experiences including workshops, international acts

spanning a wide range of genres and artforms, and a place to connect. I am thrilled that we have

been able to secure this extraordinary line-up of artists to present their unique work here in

Brisbane and to create what we know will be an unforgettable experience for all involved,” Festival

Director Harmonie Downes said.

“This year the Festival is dressing it up with themed events including The Mad Hatters’ Dinner Party

and The Last Supper, and collaborating with major touring companies such as Cairns-based JUTE

Theatre Company which will premiere a new work performed by 2014 Access Arts Achievement

Award recipient Doug Robins – Here we all are. Assembled by Kathryn Ash,” Harmonie said.

Festival highlights are expected to come from Access Arts choir facilitators Leah Cotterell and Annie Peterson, as they perform SING IT OUT – a performance woven together with hilarious, nostalgic, soulful and sensational singing and song. The performance will also feature acapella group the Cuppa Bellas, rhythm and lead guitar from guitarist Dave McGuire and additional vocals from Access Arts’ Sophie Bannister. Founding member and singer songwriter David Truong will also join the Access Arts crew for a collaborative group performance.

Other festival favourites include New Zealand’s Thane Pullen, Tyrone Noonan and

Damien Leith, Alicia Jane Steele, Janelle Colquhuon, Marissa Ker and Vulcana Women’s Circus.

In 2015, Undercover Artist Festival showcased a diverse range of quality performances from over 100 emerging and professional artists with disability to show Australia their skills and talents – the first arts and disability festival of its kind in Queensland.

“The inaugural Undercover Artist Festival in 2015 uncovered a need to connect and continue the

conversation through an event of this scale, where artists are encouraged to contribute to an

immersive, enchanting and empowering experience that ignites our collective belief that art is for

everybody,” Access Arts Chief Executive Pat Swell said.

“Once again, our aim is to help make Australia known as an international leader for arts and

disability.

“Presenting this incredible calibre of artists in the Festival program is such a privilege for us, and we look forward to sharing their brilliant work with our festival fans,” he said.

Access Arts is supported by Queensland Government through Arts Queensland. Support

has also been received from Brisbane City Council, Queensland Theatre, Spinal Life Australia, Deaf

Services Queensland and Vision Australia.

Undercover Artist Festival details:

Location: Queensland Theatre, 78 Montague Road, South Brisbane

Date: Friday 13 & Saturday 14 October

TICKETS:

Festival pass – $50

Workshop pass – $30 (3 workshops of your choice)

Selected shows and workshops: Refer to program

WEBSITE AND BOOKINGS:

To purchase tickets, visit the Queensland Theatre website or phone 07 3010 7600. Tickets are also available in person at Queensland Theatre, 78 Montague Road, South Brisbane QLD.