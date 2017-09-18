Bringing to life the natural and cultural history of North Stradbroke Island, Mirroring Minjerribah is a one-night-only exhibition that features the works of over sixteen emerging Brisbane artists.

The exhibition features works by students from Griffith University’s Queensland College of Art and Queensland Conservatorium of Music, which respond to an immersive week-long experience on Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island).

Through different artistic approaches, including photography and printing, Mirroring Minjerribah pulls into focus the natural and cultural history of North Stradbroke Island and its people, while offering a unique perspective and emotional response from each artist.

Artist Kate Lund (Toowoomba) described the experience as “an emotional and eye-opening experience. With such a short amount of time to create, the trip encouraged us to think quickly, pushing our creativity to the limit”.

This free event will be held at Jugglers Art Space and is presented by Griffith University’s Queensland College of Art and Queensland Conservatorium of Music.

Artists include Phoebe Bognár, Molly Burley, Kathryn Farmer, Darius Fong, Teresa Fornataro, Ally Giebeler, Lawrence Griffith, Dominic Jaquet, Patrick Lester, Kate Lund, Merete Magarrity, Cait O’Sullivan, Jun Park, Stephanie Rouyer, Rebecca Weir and Abigail Wolfe.

Event details:

Date: Thursday 6 October 2017

Time: Doors open at 6PM with projections and performances commencing 6:30PM. Prints will be available to view until 9:30PM.

Location: Jugglers Art Space, 103 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006