Featuring fresh urban, regional and international flavours, a renovated World Music Café program, the Brisbane International Jazz Festival and launch of our focused artist development program Get Prep’d, our Autumn Program sees world, urban, jazz, traditional and contemporary come together at our home underneath the Story Bridge in Kangaroo Point.

In particular we’re proud to announce our revamped World Music Café series! Our first two shows will see a focus on a new generation of some of the emerging sounds of Asia including QMA finalist Matt Hsu, Noralyn and May Lyn in April and Crystal Yi, (Main picture) international K-Pop sensation in May.

May 12: World Music Café: KPOP-CULTURE

It’s swept across the globe like Nicole Kidman’s clapping, and now BEMAC is bringing K-Pop to Brisbane in a big way. On May12 American K-POP sensation Crystal Yi (Lee So Jung) and winner of Kpop Star Season 5 will be headlining our World Music Café: KPOP-CULTURE. Supported by K.A.T.U, a performance group comprised mostly of second-generation Korean-Australians and Paradise Crew, one of Brisbane’s leading J-POP and K-POP dance groups, K-POP CULTURE will feature dance competitions, a K-POP up beauty shop and more.

May 24: Get Prep’d Launch with World Jam: Think Tank

This year we aren’t only bringing the freshest styles and artists to the QMC, we’re hosting a music industry crash course to help local talent develop into industry stand-outers, and it’s entirely free. That’s right, 100 per cent free.

As part of BEMAC’s ongoing commitment to nurturing and supporting multicultural artist in Queensland we will produce four professional development workshops aimed at providing new and already-registered BEMAC artists opportunities to upskill in the areas of artist business requirements, arts facilitation, artist marketing and music royalties. It’s called Get Prep’d , and to kick it all off we will host a free artist think tank and jam night on May 24.

We’re inviting all multicultural artists to come along, bring your instrument, your ideas, your experiences and your dreams. Enjoy a drink, something to eat and the opportunity to jam with other multicultural artists, as we launch Get Prep’d.

Artists of culturally diverse backgrounds are invited to register their interest with BEMAC’s Artist Development Coordinator Simon Mula at simon@bemac.org.au

About BEMAC

Now in its 30th year, Brisbane Multicultural Arts Centre Ltd (BEMAC) is the leading multicultural arts producer, presenter and artist development organisation in Queensland.

BEMAC is driven by a strong belief in the importance of inclusion and respect for all people and cultures. In particular those culturally diverse audiences and artists who may be limited in accessing arts and cultural experiences.

We have a deep commitment to the excellence of our artistic practice and to creating opportunities for participation and engagement.

More info: http://bemac.org.au