After more than 10 years at 142 Boundary Street, the West End favourite Lock ‘n’ Load will be closing its doors, ahead of a venue rebranding. To commemorate Lock ‘n’ Load’s decade-long success, the team will be throwing a”Loose ‘n’ Loaded” encore party this Sunday, so prepare for a night of amazing live band performances, with amazing food and drink specials!

The past two weeks have seen the team at Lock ‘n’ Load live it up with their regulars with live music, cold beer and delicious food, ahead of the hotspot’s venue rebranding.

Lock’n’ Load has been a Boundary Street hotspot for more than a decade, and for many, Lock ‘n’ Load has been a dependable source of live music, friendly staff, tasty meals, and an authentic, positive atmosphere.

Stated in a press release two weeks ago, the “Loose ‘n’ Loaded” party menu is set to include more than just their traditional offering of tasty food and beverages.

‘For over a decade, Lock ‘n’ Load has catered to the tastes of the culturally diverse West End community, in a relaxed, eclectic environment! But Lock’n’Load has become more than just your ‘typical neighbourhood eatery’. It’s a West End institution, through it’s live music, friendly staff and delicious menus provided by our amazing chefs, year in and year out.’

‘ Join us for our ‘final encore’ this September, and celebrate Lock’n’Load’s many good times with some of your favourite West End Bands, a bunch of stock that’s gotta go, as well as get a sneak peak of the next chapter at 142 Boundary Street, West End – details COMING SOON!’

For further details about the closing party, visit the Facebook event page.