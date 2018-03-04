Community anger over another massive development in West End prompted residents to take to the street today with community groups, WoMo 4101 West End Community Association and Kurilpa Futures – Planning for People and supported by Jonathan Sri, Councillor for The Gabba. Local member Jackie Trad MP added her support via her letter to the Lord Mayor.

Approximately 100 West End residents created a temporary blockade at the intersection of Vulture St and Montague Rd calling for more investment in pedestrian crossings and public transport services, and to protest a 14-storey mega-development at 117 Victoria Street.

The Westender spoke with community members, local residents, architect Toby Robinson one of the rally organisers through WoMo 4101, & Jonathan Sri, Councillor for The Gabba.

See the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5tceT701GY&feature=share