Internationally renowned Tibetan Buddhist Master, Geshe Tenzin Zopa presents a series of public talks and guided lessons at Langri Tangpa Buddhist centre, on September 15-17, October 20-22 and December 17 to teach on the topic of A Wise Heart for the Modern World.

An extremely prolific teacher and writer, Geshe Zopa is fluent in English and has toured around the world extensively, including last year with Phuntsok Rinpoche, the recognised reincarnation of the late great Tibetan yogi, Geshe Lama Konchog.

“This topic is particularly relevant in today’s fast-paced world. Anyone who has ever been troubled by destructive emotions or distressed by worldly events can expect to benefit from these teachings,” said Director of Langri Tangpa Centre, Jane Willis.

Participants will engage in soothing meditation exercises and learn Buddhist techniques that can be employed in everyday life to reduce stress and anxiety.

“I continue to be amazed by how relevant these ancient teachings are to what we often think of as exclusively modern problems,” said Ms Willis.

A Wise Heart for the Modern World is a 6-month program of public talks and one-day courses by Geshe Zopa, with each session differing in what you learn.

Langri Tangpa invites everyone to drop in, whether it be just for the day or for the entire program.

Topics include:

Discovering your Buddha nature

Do you have to be religious to be a Buddhist?

Integrating Buddhism and everyday life

Keeping your head in difficult situations

Live your values – and don’t be distracted by worldly concerns

Mindfulness and meditation – train your concentration

Overcoming destructive emotions

Date and time:

Public Talks

7.30pm – 8.30pm One-Day Courses

9.30am – 4.00pm (BYO lunch; Complimentary tea and coffee) September Friday 15 Saturday 16 Sunday 17 October Friday 20 Saturday 21 Sunday 22 December – – Sunday 17

Location: The Langri Tangpa Buddhist Centre, 535 Old Cleveland Road, Camp Hill.