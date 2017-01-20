Women for Climate Justice Raise Their Voices
On Saturday January 21, 2017, the day after the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to gather in Washington D.C. and hundreds of cities across the U.S. and the world. They will march together as part of the historic Women’s March on Washington while standing up for their rights, and the safety and health of their families and communities.
As part of the Washington D.C. March, a coalition of diverse women’s groups, climate justice leaders and individuals will unite and march as ‘Women for Climate Justice’, sending a clear message to the new U.S. Administration that women are gravely concerned about the accelerating impacts of climate change, and the implications of a U.S. Administration that promotes climate skepticism, advancement of fossil fuels, extractive economics, racism, bigotry and sexist oppression.
The Women for Climate Justice Contingent is organizing in a decentralized manner via social media , and encouraging women to organize locally at Sister Marches across the U.S. and around the world under the banner of ‘Women for Climate Justice’.
“On January 21st, and everyday into the future until just solutions to the social and ecological crises we face are implemented – women will rise to protect and heal the Earth and our communities. In the face of a Trump presidency, we renew and strengthen our calls for urgent action to stop the exploitation of the Earth and its diverse peoples. We repudiate the rule of the fossil fuel industry, and demand that the U.S. government respect climate science and immediately work toward a just transition to a renewable energy future. We refuse to allow the next U.S. administration to decimate the lives of future generations, and the very web of life itself. We march to declare our intent to forge ahead for women’s rights, racial justice, immigration rights and environmental justice because we will not be compromised and we are unstoppable in our pursuit. We march with resolute strength, and in solidarity with our frontline, women of color and Indigenous allies, who are simultaneously experiencing the worst impacts of climate change and social injustices, and leading the way towards the just and healthy world we seek.” – Osprey Orielle Lake, Executive Director, Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, International (WECAN)
“Our ONE MOTHER, the Earth, is calling her children to speak on her behalf. She who has nurtured and sustained all life is suffering from the effects of man’s greed. She calls for us to raise our voices on behalf of the generations to come; on behalf of the Silent Ones. Sacred Water, Air and Relatives with roots, fins, wings and the four legged all need our help. We must walk in prayer to uplift the message of peace and oneness. To speak for the voiceless. For all our Relations.” – Casey Camp Horinek, Ponca Nation Tribal Councilwoman, Women’s Earth & Climate Action Network Board member
“The reality of climate change demands immediate action by the United States to cut emissions, invest in protecting our water, land and air, and put an end to the era of fossil fuels. We as women in all of our diversity stand together, more determined than ever, to call for a just transition towards a renewable energy future, an intersectional approach in all climate actions, and gender-responsive climate policy and action. We will never give up – We will continue to advocate for a healthy and peaceful planet, today and every day.” – Bridget Burns, Co-Director, Women’s Environment and Development Organization (WEDO)
“As women are the keepers of seeds, fire, water, life, women now are called to be the keepers of truth. We refuse to drown in the wave of climate lies coming from an administration profiting from pollution. Collectively, we are growing a resistance that weaves many movements and draws from the valor of the many women that upheld truth before us. From Standing Rock to the Richmond refineries women are leading and protecting their homes.” – Angela Adrar, Climate Justice Alliance
“Women’s rights are human rights, and key human rights are the ability to breathe clean air, drink clean water and live in a safe climate. Climate disruption endangers these rights for women across the globe. For women, when climate catastrophes hit, they hit hard. We can’t have climate justice without gender justice. Gender equity is key to everyone’s ability to thrive in the face of climate disruption. We see this work as more urgent than ever with Donald Trump as President of the United States. The Sierra Club will continue to fight for a future where all are able to lead healthy lives free from the effects of climate disruption.” – A. Tianna Scozzaro, Director, Gender, Equity and Environment Program, Sierra Club
“As our country, our rights, our bodies, sacred lands, communities, and our children are under attack by the incoming U.S. government administration, we come together as women, mothers, sisters, daughters and allies to call for climate justice, respect for our rights and Mother Earth. Justice for our climate, means justice for indigenous and frontline communities who are at the forefront of leading the resistance to the expansion of the fossil fuel industry from Richmond, CA to the Amazon rainforest. We must stand with them and we must continue to promote positive visions for the future we want for our future generations and for all life on earth. We will not stand by idly as our government is taken over by climate deniers who threaten all we hold dear. This is our time!” – Leila Salazar-López, Executive Director, Amazon Watch
“In the ’60s it was often said that ‘Women Hold up Half the Sky.'” However, as far as climate disruption goes, women are holding down well more than half of the responsibility of dealing with negative and dangerous consequences of climate disasters. And, on the positive side, they are more than equally represented in forging climate solutions around the world. From the most local grassroots efforts, to the creation of global policy, women are active, engaged and determined to continue our work towards an end to the fossil fuel era with rapid implementation of 100% renewables, energy efficiency and conservation at every level. We will not let the incoming administration take women backwards to a world economy based on pollution for corporate profits. We will campaign for safe energy and for a solar economy that brings justice for all. No matter what obstacles they may send our way, we will never give up on our Beautiful Planet.” – Claire Greensfelder, Director, INOCHI/Women for Safe Energy
“Our job is to shift the system toward justice, sustainability, and a vibrantly healthy future for the next 7 generations. And that job was made explicitly clear last November. The beautiful and sacred system of life that has evolved on Mother Earth for millions of years is being threatened by the corporate and political decision makers as the unnatural result of capitalism. Capitalism assumes an infinite system, but we live on a finite planet with limited resources and Mother Earth does not negotiate. What are we to do? As the Indigenous Women of the Americas Defending Mother Earth Treaty of 2015 states, “WE STAND TOGETHER”. And, at this time, it is literally vital that we stand together to join our struggles, to support one another, to be fearless and strong and kind to one another. So, as you look around, I ask that you look with love in your hearts and understand that this is our community, this is our strength, these are the ones who will stand with you, and we are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Be brave, be strong, be fearless, be love. Future generations are depending on us.” – Pennie Opal Plant, Co-Founder, Movement Rights & Idle No More SF Bay and signer of the Indigenous Women of the Americas Defending Mother Earth Treaty of 2015.
“Climate change wreaks havoc on our health-from weather disasters to civil war in Syria. It is a human right to have clean water, clean air and freedom from environmental threats. Women are calling for action to reduce fossil fuels the primary cause of climate change which also contaminates our water and air. This administration must not roll back the Paris Treaty or any other healthy solutions to address climate change.” – Catherine Thomasson, MD and former Executive Director, Physicians for Social Responsibility.
“Idle No More SF Bay, joins indigenous communities and so many others, as we stand for clean air, water and healthy soil. Our mission is to nonviolently and creatively do all we can to ensure the future of the coming generations by mitigating the climate chaos caused by corporate extreme energy (fossil fuels, nuclear, etc.), saving our sacred seeds, and stopping the nuclear industry. We are for reciprocal, just and caring relationships with all forms of life. We are led by Indigenous grandmothers, who have worked very hard to model indigenous leadership in the process of building coalitions across diverse communities. We work toward a just transition toward a vibrantly healthy world that is respectful of all life. Not only have we found that this resonates with the society and culture that we have been building, it’s also extremely effective. While we acknowledge the legacy of genocide, colonization, enslavement, misogyny, and xenophobia and their impacts on our generations, we stand firmly on our legacy of original instructions and indigenous values as we walk toward the way of life that promotes healing and well-being for all our relations. We understand that as we work to heal Mother Earth, we are also healed. We stand with all of our relatives at this time with love in hearts and nonviolence in our actions for all we hold dear.” – Idle No More SF Bay.