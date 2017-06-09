As part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2017, you’re invited to join us for a humorous and inspiring morning learning about ‘Hip Op-eration’, the world’s oldest hip hop dance group.

Billie Jordan started the Hip Op-eration Crew, a hip hop dance group with members aged 72 to 97, as part of her own recovery from trauma and abuse.

Whether you love dance or not, come along for morning tea and to hear the inspiring story of how Billie changed the lives of her elderly neighbours as they changed hers.

Presented by Caxton Legal Centre as part of World Elder Abuse Day.

When: Thursday 15 June 2017 10:30am – 12:30pm

Where: Ithaca Auditorium, Brisbane City Hall

Register now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hip-op-erations-billie-jordan-tickets-34616495871 or by phoning Caxton Legal Centre on 3214 6333