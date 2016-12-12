World’s tallest temple under construction
Devotees of Lord Krishna are currently constructing a massive skyscraper temple complex at Vrindavan south of Delhi. Here’s the media release:
Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is being created with these salient features:
Tallest religious structure: It will be a grand skyscraper temple with a height of 700 feet (210 metres), one of the tallest and largest religious structures in India with a footprint of 5 acres dedicated to spreading the message of Lord Krishna.
Chairman’s message: Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman of the project says-“We want to spiritualize people’s consciousness when they come to this temple giving them experience of the touch of the supreme spirit.”
Forest theme park: A look-alike of the verdant forests of Vrindavan will be recreated around this magnificent temple with varieties of lush vegetation, green pastures, elegant vistas of fruit bearing trees, flower laden creepers serenaded by bird songs, clear water lakes with lotuses and lilies and waterfalls that tumble from small artificial hillocks – all recreated from descriptions in the Srimad Bhagavatam and other source books of Lord Sri Krishna – to transport the visitors to Krishna’s times in Vrindavan
Yamuna Creek: It provides a boating opportunity for the visitors and the Krishna Lila attractions in the forest provide an entertaining experience for all the family members.
Bhagavad Gita Expo: It will ignite the minds and invigorate the intellect with the stupendous wisdom given by Lord Sri Krishna that forms the bedrock of culture and philosophy of life in India
Capsule Elevator: From the ground level, a capsule elevator will rise up through the temple core, taking visitors through different planetary systems in the universe as described in the Vedic literatures, through an immersive sound, light and diorama show. The capsule elevator will finally reach the visitors to the Viewing Gallery at 700 feet for a breathtaking panoramic view of Braj Mandal
The Krishna Heritage Museum: It will showcase the rich heritage and artistic celebration of Lord Sri Krishna in diverse cultures of India, practiced and perfected over thousands of years
Environment Friendly: The temple building is aimed for a LEED Gold rating in order to ensure an environment friendly approach. This could be the world’s first LEED Gold certified temple building.
Glazing: The temple will have almost 3.5 lakh square feet of glazing which will be designed to ensure minimum radiative heating of internal environments.
Materials: The temple will consume a whopping estimated 45 lakh cubic feet of concrete, 19,000 tons (1.9 crore kg) of reinforcement steel and about 6400 tons (64 lakh kg) of structural steel.
Team: A team of more than 25 specialist consultants from all over the world are working on this project to make it a reality. People from different nationalities and religions are committed to ensuring a safe and economical design of the temple.
Structural Design: The structural design is being done by the world’s number one structural design firm, M/s Thornton Tomasetti. The structural design is being led by Leonard Joseph from Thornton Tomasetti’s US office. He has designed Taipei 101, Petronas Twin Towers, Kohinoor Square, Shanghai Tower etc to name a few super tall buildings. He is also currently designing the world’s tallest structure to be built, the Kingdom Tower at Jeddah, which is to about 1.1km tall
Piles: The temple structure is supported on more than 500 piles, each 1m in diameter and 55m depth.
Wind Tunnel Design:The wind tunnel design is being carried out by RWDI of Canada, who have also done the same for the Burj Khalifa. The temple structure is being designed for an ultimate wind load of 226km/hr. In comparison, Cyclone Hudhud which wreaked major devastation in Andhra Pradesh, touched a peak speed of 185km/hr for a 1 minute gust.
.Earthquake design – IIT Roorkee have been entrusted to carry out a Site Specific Seismic Study to ascertain the expected seismic activity at the temple location. The biggest earthquake in Mathura area occurred on Sep 1, 1803 with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. The temple building will be designed to withstand almost twice a higher intensity (1.89 times, to be accurate) earthquake than this.
Vertical Transport – The temple building will have more than 40 lifts. Out of these, 6 will be high speed lifts, taking people upto the viewing gallery at the top of the tower. These high speed lifts are designed for a speed of 8metres/second. Comparatively, Burj Khalifa has lifts which operate at 10metres/second.
Temple halls – There are 4 temple halls – one for the Founder-Acharya Srila Prabhupada, one for Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Nityananda Prabhu, one for Radha Krishna and Ashta Sakhis and one for Sri Sri Krishna Balaram. a. Each of the latter three temple halls is about 30,000 sft. About 10,000 people can be accommodated at a time in all the temple halls put together. b. A devotee visiting the temple will have to walk 1.2km just to cover the darshan in the 4 temples. c. The queue systems, designed by M/s Tata Consulting Engineers, can take care of 35,000 people on a normal day with a capacity of about 2.5 lakh people on a festival day like Sri Krishna Janmashtami. In comparison, the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, attracts a crowd of about 50,000 people on an average daily and 5 lakh people on a peak festival day. d. A multi level parking lot which can accommodate about 3500 cars is also planned to cater to the estimated requirement. In comparison, Delhi’s T3 airport has a parking capacity of about 4300 cars.
Fire and Life Safety Design: This temple will probably be the first temple in the world to have a state of the art Fire and Life Safety system designed and installed in it. AECOM is entrusted with the Fire and Life Safety Design for the temple building. Sunil Shahani, who heads this design comes with the experience of designing similar system for Burj Khalifa.
he Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is being created with these salient features:
Tallest religious structure: It will be a grand skyscraper temple with a height of 700 feet (210 metres), one of the tallest and largest religious structures in India with a footprint of 5 acres dedicated to spreading the message of Lord Krishna.
Chairman’s message: Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman of the project says-“We want to spiritualize people’s consciousness when they come to this temple giving them experience of the touch of the supreme spirit.”
Forest theme park: A look-alike of the verdant forests of Vrindavan will be recreated around this magnificent temple with varieties of lush vegetation, green pastures, elegant vistas of fruit bearing trees, flower laden creepers serenaded by bird songs, clear water lakes with lotuses and lilies and waterfalls that tumble from small artificial hillocks – all recreated from descriptions in the Srimad Bhagavatam and other source books of Lord Sri Krishna – to transport the visitors to Krishna’s times in Vrindavan
Yamuna Creek: It provides a boating opportunity for the visitors and the Krishna Lila attractions in the forest provide an entertaining experience for all the family members.
Bhagavad Gita Expo: It will ignite the minds and invigorate the intellect with the stupendous wisdom given by Lord Sri Krishna that forms the bedrock of culture and philosophy of life in India
Capsule Elevator: From the ground level, a capsule elevator will rise up through the temple core, taking visitors through different planetary systems in the universe as described in the Vedic literatures, through an immersive sound, light and diorama show. The capsule elevator will finally reach the visitors to the Viewing Gallery at 700 feet for a breathtaking panoramic view of Braj Mandal
The Krishna Heritage Museum: It will showcase the rich heritage and artistic celebration of Lord Sri Krishna in diverse cultures of India, practiced and perfected over thousands of years
Environment Friendly: The temple building is aimed for a LEED Gold rating in order to ensure an environment friendly approach. This could be the world’s first LEED Gold certified temple building.
Glazing: The temple will have almost 3.5 lakh square feet of glazing which will be designed to ensure minimum radiative heating of internal environments.
Materials: The temple will consume a whopping estimated 45 lakh cubic feet of concrete, 19,000 tons (1.9 crore kg) of reinforcement steel and about 6400 tons (64 lakh kg) of structural steel.
Team: A team of more than 25 specialist consultants from all over the world are working on this project to make it a reality. People from different nationalities and religions are committed to ensuring a safe and economical design of the temple.
Structural Design: The structural design is being done by the world’s number one structural design firm, M/s Thornton Tomasetti. The structural design is being led by Leonard Joseph from Thornton Tomasetti’s US office. He has designed Taipei 101, Petronas Twin Towers, Kohinoor Square, Shanghai Tower etc to name a few super tall buildings. He is also currently designing the world’s tallest structure to be built, the Kingdom Tower at Jeddah, which is to about 1.1km tall
Piles: The temple structure is supported on more than 500 piles, each 1m in diameter and 55m depth.
Wind Tunnel Design:The wind tunnel design is being carried out by RWDI of Canada, who have also done the same for the Burj Khalifa. The temple structure is being designed for an ultimate wind load of 226km/hr. In comparison, Cyclone Hudhud which wreaked major devastation in Andhra Pradesh, touched a peak speed of 185km/hr for a 1 minute gust.
.Earthquake design – IIT Roorkee have been entrusted to carry out a Site Specific Seismic Study to ascertain the expected seismic activity at the temple location. The biggest earthquake in Mathura area occurred on Sep 1, 1803 with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. The temple building will be designed to withstand almost twice a higher intensity (1.89 times, to be accurate) earthquake than this.
Vertical Transport – The temple building will have more than 40 lifts. Out of these, 6 will be high speed lifts, taking people upto the viewing gallery at the top of the tower. These high speed lifts are designed for a speed of 8metres/second. Comparatively, Burj Khalifa has lifts which operate at 10metres/second.
Temple halls – There are 4 temple halls – one for the Founder-Acharya Srila Prabhupada, one for Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Nityananda Prabhu, one for Radha Krishna and Ashta Sakhis and one for Sri Sri Krishna Balaram. a. Each of the latter three temple halls is about 30,000 sft. About 10,000 people can be accommodated at a time in all the temple halls put together. b. A devotee visiting the temple will have to walk 1.2km just to cover the darshan in the 4 temples. c. The queue systems, designed by M/s Tata Consulting Engineers, can take care of 35,000 people on a normal day with a capacity of about 2.5 lakh people on a festival day like Sri Krishna Janmashtami. In comparison, the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, attracts a crowd of about 50,000 people on an average daily and 5 lakh people on a peak festival day. d. A multi level parking lot which can accommodate about 3500 cars is also planned to cater to the estimated requirement. In comparison, Delhi’s T3 airport has a parking capacity of about 4300 cars.
Fire and Life Safety Design: This temple will probably be the first temple in the world to have a state of the art Fire and Life Safety system designed and installed in it. AECOM is entrusted with the Fire and Life Safety Design for the temple building. Sunil Shahani, who heads this design comes with the experience of designing similar system for Burj Khalifa.
The question is, why?