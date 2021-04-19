Matt Williams, Managing Director, Marketing and Revenue at Optus, has told the Westender that their 5G service is now live for West End customers.

“We’re delighted to bring Optus 5G to West End, both in the home via our multi-award winning 5G Home Internet product, and on-the-go, for those with eligible 5G mobile devices,” he said.

Telstra and Vodafone are also operating 5G networks in West End.

5G stands for the fifth generation of wireless networking technology, and extensive claims are being made about its transformative impacts, particularly in terms of the Internet of Things (IoT)[1] and its application to business and manufacturing.

5G is designed to be faster than 4G and will allow more devices to connect to the network simultaneously. 5G will not replace 4G: the networks will exist simultaneously.

If you have a 5G enabled smart phone, you can sign up to a 5G mobile plan to access 5G via one of the service providers operating in West End.

Coverage looks to be patchy, so check network coverage maps on the telco sites.

Home Internet via 5G

With potential speeds of 20Gbps, 5G not only provides faster services for smartphone users, it can also replace fixed-line internet for people who are unable access reliable cable services.

Matt Williams of Optus said, in addition to accessing 5G on a 5G-enabled mobile phone, customers can also connect to the 5G network on home devices, such as their PC, via Optus 5G Home Internet .

He said Optus 5G Home customers are currently experiencing average download speeds of 239Mbps.

“Which means everyone in the household can comfortably stream and download their favourite content simultaneously.”

“5G is going to be a game-changer for the way we live, work and play and I can’t wait for the residents of West End to experience this truly transformative technology firsthand,” Mr Williams said.

Telstra does not offer 5G Home Broadband plans but it does offer the Telstra 5G WiFi Pro as an add-on for its mobile broadband plans.[2]

Vodafone does not offer a 5G modem service yet.

Optus says its 5G service will bring ‘super-fast download speeds and the ability to stream HD movies in one room while streaming movies or music in other areas of the home. Its 5G Home services do not require installation by a technician. You can do it yourself at home after purchasing a modem.

For more information on 5G Home Internet see 5G home internet: Everything you need to know from WhistleOut.

Could 5G wireless replace the fibre network?”

South Brisbane Fibre Network, which has had many issues for users, and some customers have been querying whether 5G might provide a solution. Most customers in West End access their internet service via the TelstraNetwork, which has had many issues for users, and some customers have been querying whether 5G might provide a solution. Writing for the Conversation in January 2020, Lecturer in Computing at Staffordshire University, Mohammad Hasan, said that 5G would not be enough to replace cable broadband even with the infrastructure in place. “To compete with cable broadband providers or to replace the cable network, 5G needs to support similar data rates. And the typical or practical data rate of mobile networks is much lower than their theoretical data rates.” The other challenge, he says, “is guaranteeing a reliable service for customers because their signals can be affected by several factors such as distance from the transmitter, obstacles and interference from other devices.” He said this is a significant concern for businesses and people who work from home.

More Information

Things are changing quickly in the 5G space, and not all areas in West End can access all services on offer, so, for up-to-date advice, go to a store or check the web pages of the leading telcos to check availability at your address and make your own comparisons.

[1] The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a system of interrelated, internet-connected objects that can collect and transfer data over a wireless network without human intervention. https://www.iotforall.com/what-is-internet-of-things

[2] 5G in Australia: Plans, phones, modems and more https://www.reviews.org/au/internet/5g-australia/

