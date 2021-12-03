More weekday CityCats, a trial of NightCats and the introduction of services to the exciting new Howard Smith Wharves terminal will be implemented by the Schrinner Council following a review of Brisbane’s ferry network.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the new and improved ferry services, which would start in mid-December, were part of the Schrinner Council’s record investment in public transport to meet the ongoing needs of residents, commuters, and visitors.

“With new terminals and new timetables, we’re delivering more services more often,” Cr Schrinner said.

