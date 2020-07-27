West End State School has provided the following update about crossing changes at Hardgrave Road and Vulture Street.

References in an earlier Westender story to a ‘scramble crossing” such as the crossing at Boundary and Vulture Streets should be ignored.

Please note the update below to our earlier story is provided by the West End State School and West End State School Parents and Citizens Association.

The School clarifies that while the crossing at Hardgrave and Vulture will not allow diagonal road crossing, it will allow all four crossings to be used at the same time. See below for details.

“There are a number of important changes in the streets surrounding our school. Please read the following information carefully and ensure that you discuss these with your children, particularly if they make their own way to school. Vulture St and Hardgrave Rd Intersection

Signalled Crossing

The traffic lights at the intersection of Hardgrave Rd & Vulture St are changing, but there are strict time limits on the time given to pedestrians to cross and so diagonal (scramble) crossing IS NOT allowed.

Instead, pedestrians will have a greenlight for all four crossings at the same time.

The change of signal lights will allow for:

Pedestrians to use all 4 crossings at the same time

Cars to stop while pedestrians cross from one corner to another (NB NOT diagonally)

No cars to use the intersection while pedestrians are crossing

Cars getting a green light for each direction separately

Pedestrian crossings no longer operating while cars have this green light.

NB – As always, pedestrians should always check for traffic before stepping off the kerb. This upgrade should be operational from Friday31 July.”

For background and more details see the WESS Pedestrian Update at link WESS_Pedestrian_Update_27_July_2020