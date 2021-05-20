Are you retired or newly retired, want to volunteer, but don’t know what will work for you?

Would you like to volunteer for Angel Flight Australia?

Angel Flight’s volunteer drivers provide car transportation between the general aviation airports and medical facilities (or nearby accommodation), saving passengers the hassle of navigating public transport in a strange city.

Angel Flight Australia is looking for more volunteer drivers in Brisbane.

Volunteer pilots pick up Angel Flight passengers fromÂ Archerfield AirportÂ and drive them to their specialist medical appointments or accommodation and return them to the airport for their flight home.

Angel Flight CEO Marjorie Pagani said drivers can volunteer to do as little as one drive per year or as many as they want to do.

“Our volunteer drivers are reimbursed for their fuel usage by Angel Flight and they all take great pleasure in helping our country friends get to their city medical appointments,” Mrs Pagani said.

Drivers volunteering for Angel Flight are required to hold a current and valid Australian motor vehicle driver’s licence and have access to a roadworthy and registered vehicle.

Many drivers form long-lasting friendships with the passengers they assist and with the volunteer pilots who donate their time and their planes to fly their country passengers to their city medical appointments.

Driver Barry Collis has been volunteering with Angel Flight for ten years.

“My small contribution gives a great sense of achievement, I suppose in a way, because I know I’m helping somebody who’s got a great need. And without that help, they could have had a real problem,” Barry said.

Barry said that without Angel Flight, some people would have to travel long distances by bus for chemotherapy or other treatments, which can take a toll on already sick people.

“In Australia, we have the tyranny of distance, where people have to travel a long way to get expert medical treatment.”

One of his memorable clients was a young girl who needed to come to Brisbane for dialysis; she had over 100 flights before having a kidney transplant. Her mother wrote to each of the volunteers, pilots and drivers, personally for their help during her daughter’s illness.

“You get a lot out of it: money can’t buy things like that.”

“Anybody who’s interested in helping people and has a good car and license is most welcome.”

Photo: Baby Nate and his mum with volunteer driver John. Photo: Angel Flight Australia