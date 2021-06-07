David Shaw, Director of Street and Garden, is from Tasmania, where he studied and lectured in Furniture Design.

Before moving to Brisbane, David worked in public space furniture design for the Hobart Airport Corporation, produced design work for the Elizabeth Mall for the Hobart City Council, and won a Design award in 1980. David designed seating for Hobart’s iconic Franklin Square in 1987 for the Hobart City Council.

In 1988 David moved to Brisbane to further his career. After working for several local Queensland companies to gain knowledge of the industry, in 1991, David decided that there was an opportunity to design for public spaces, and his business, Street and Garden was formed.

Fast forward 30 years and Street and Garden’s designs are part of private and public spaces across Australia.

You will see Street and Garden’s pieces along the coastlines of Queensland, including the Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour, Caloundra, Brisbane, Rockhampton, interstate in Canberra, at Sydney Olympic Park, and in the Blue Mountains. You can also find their designs further afield with products manufactured and installed in Europe and the USA.

Starting initially in Rogers Street, West End, then moving to Kurilpa Street, the Street and Garden team moved to Donkin Street after the 2011 floods impacted the Kurilpa Street site.

Recently, Street and Garden expanded to a new purpose fitted studio in the Gabba next to Banneton Bakery: the venue for their upcoming 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Amid recent industry accolades, the firm continues to work on major projects in local and interstate landscapes.

“Street and Garden is honoured to have been recognised internationally for their work through winning three awards in the SIT Furniture Design Award s in May 2021.”

“The team is also thrilled to be considered amongst the best by their peers for the AILA Landscape Architecture Awards in 2021 across the seven Queensland projects nominated this year.”

“After thirty years creating designs for community spaces, it is always good to receive recognition and confirmation that the work is noteworthy and valued,” David Shaw said.

David says he draws inspiration from the environment he is designing for, both the built and natural features, and from the history of each specific location.

He acknowledges the importance and benefits of collaborations. These include opportunities offered by landscape architect firms that have chosen Street and Garden for projects, other designers who have had input, and of course, his creative team. He also recognises the contributions of the local Queensland and New South Wales-based manufacturers in ensuring the integrity of the designs.

Also integral to the life-cycle of the designs is the photography of Florian Groehn.

Recent Awards

In 2017 the team revisited David’s earlier work in Tasmania and gave it a revamp. Street and Garden completed the makeover in 2017 of Franklin Square and the illuminated waterfront seating at Morrison Street directly opposite Hobart’s Town Hall. The seats at Morrison Street opposite the Customs House Hotel in Hobart are a backdrop each year to the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, where crowds congregate to celebrate the arriving yachts.

Street and Garden won Gold for this work at the Good Design Australia Awards held at Sydney Opera House on 17 May 2018: just one of many awards that the firm has received in recent years.

Projects Street and Garden have collaborated on and were nominated for the AILA QLD Awards 2021 are as follows:

Urbis- Airlie Beach

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

Urbis- Logan Gardens Water Park

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

Logan Council -Red Shade

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

RPS- Elderslie St Winton

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

O2LA- The Mill

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

Archipelago-The Mill Activation

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

Hassell- Riverside Green Parklands Southbank (nominated across 2 categories)

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

View entry in gallery | AILA Awards and Competitions (awardsplatform.com)

Winners will be announced on 17 June 2021

Further Information

See Instagram and website for more features of award-winning work:

http://www.streetandgarden.com

https://www.instagram.com/streetandgarden/

Cover image by Florian Groehn