Botanica was one of our favourite events in 2018 and 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.

Now it is back with a string of renowned Australian artists bringing their art installations to life after dark at the City Botanic Gardens as part Brisbane’s Botanica – Contemporary Art Outside from 7 – 16 May.

City Planning and Economic Development Chair Krista Adams said Botanica 2021 featured nine new artworks created by leading artists including Hiromi Tango, Simone Eisler, Georgie Pinn, Esem Projects, Charlotte Haywood, Jenna Lee, Kellie O’Dempsey, Paul Bai and Georgia Hillas.

“With eye-catching installations and sensory, interactive art, Botanica has become of one Brisbane’s most highly anticipated events and adds something very different to our busy calendar of outdoor art programs,” she said.

“It’s not just an art exhibition, it’s an immersive experience for people of all ages with projections and performances from local artists, a Children’s Discovery trail where kids can play hide and seek with micro-projections of Australian fauna as well as live music, and food trucks and a pop-up bar.”

Botanica Executive Producer Bella Ford from Articulated said the exhibition would delight visitors with its pairing of artworks from renowned Contemporary Australian artists with the setting of Brisbane’s premiere gardens.

“In Brisbane we are fortunate to be in a position to experience this unique exhibition that embraces the best of both our cultural and natural landscapes,” Ms Ford said.

“Exhibitions like Botanica create opportunities to provoke, uplift and connect audiences through these shared stories and experiences.”

Botanica began in 2018 and attracted more than 30,000 visitors in 2019. It was postponed last year due to coronavirus.

For more information, visit brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council on 3403 8888.

Dates

7 – 16 May.

Times

Sun-Thu: 5-10pm

Botanica Live Nights: Fri & Sat nights, 5-10pm

Feature image Georgie Pinn, Ripple