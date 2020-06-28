What better way to start the week, than to join with friends to do something for the community.

The Kurilpa Futures group assembled early this morning to give the planters along Boundary, Thomas and Vulture Streets a maker-over.

The nine caste aluminum planters were placed in West End streets in 1992.

West End landscape architect, John Mongard based the design for the planters on the gas tower on Riverside Drive.

Mr Mongard has been working with Kurilpa Futures to hold periodic working-bees over the past two years to replenish plants and spruce up the pots with some fresh paint.

Kat from Bent Books, says she loves the pots at the front her store and does her bit to keep the plants watered and happy.