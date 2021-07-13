Brisbane Seniors Online as part of its commitment to mentors is running a full day training course at the Queensland Cricketerâ€™s Club at Woolloongabba for active volunteer mentors. This is traditionally known as BSOLutions and have been run up to twice a year in the past. Volunteer mentors are unpaid and do an incredible job tutoring seniors and over 50s learners in their own homes.Â The Gabba Ward funding from the Lord Mayorâ€™s Community Fund applied for to assist with running this event was partly successful. Thank you to Cr Jonathan Sri for supporting this event.

In order to keep mentors up to date with the latest technology so that knowledge can be imparted to their learners, initially all mentors receive a short induction course. Every month, the mentor support group meet currently by Zoom. Pre-coronovirus this was face to face. This group discusses computer and internet issues and changes in technology. Brisbane Seniors Online regards this and any training as an important aspect of keeping volunteer mentors engaged, respected and up to date with their technological skills.

The BSOLutions training day will include 8 professional presenters on several important topics. These include resources available through ASCCA (Australian Seniors Computer Clubs Association), NBN on supporting changing lifestyles, multi-factor authentication and Apple device updates, Queensland Police Financial and Cybercrime Group on scams and fraud, CRH Lawyers on digital Wills and rights of users after death, robotics and developments, Services Australia (formerly Centrelink) on MyGov and MyHealth and using Facebook safely and securely by a cyber-security expert. There will be several static displays to visit.

A recent development with tracing coronavirus is the introduction of the mandatory QR code where people visiting all businesses, shopping centres and movie theatres are required to sign in using the Check in Queensland app. Some options are available for people who do not own a smart phone. Brisbane Seniors Online can assist learners to install this application and demonstrate how to use it. This became compulsory to use from the 9 July 2021 and significant fines can be imposed if registration of visits through the app is not adhered to.

Brisbane Seniors Online has been operating in the Greater Brisbane area for just over 20 years and helped thousands of seniors and over 50s in the community with becoming computer and internet savvy. We are always looking for new learners as well as volunteer mentors. Windows, Android, smart phones and Apple devices are taught. For those interested in using Linux or becoming a proficient digital photographer, special interest groups operate either face to face or by Zoom. All Brisbane Seniors Online members are welcome to participate in these groups. The digital photography group also operates regular excursions to interesting locations.

Learners pay an affordable fee of $20 to join (one off) and $45 a year for as a guide 12 hours of home lessons. This is undertaken by a patient volunteer mentor on your own device and at a pace that suits you.

For more information on becoming a volunteer mentor or a new learner, please contact Brisbane Seniors Online on 3393 2225 or www.bsol.asn.au or Facebook.com/BrisbaneSeniors Online

