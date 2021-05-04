ON FRIDAY 21 MAY school students in Brisbane will rally as part of the first national school strike since Covid-19, demanding that the Morrison Government says no to funding dangerous gas and coal projects, and instead invests in clean renewable energy, secure jobs, and First Nations solutions to protect Country.

The 21 May Strike will be the biggest climate protest since Covid-19, with actions planned in capital cities, regional centres, and country towns across the continent. The day is being organised by the School Strike 4 Climate network, supported by First Nations communities, unions, parents, and everyday Australians.

Erin Shutter, a year 11 at Brisbane State High School said:

“The Morrison Government could be protecting our climate, land and water, and creating thousands of new jobs by growing Australia’s renewable energy sector and backing First Nations solutions to protect Country. Instead, they are lining the pockets of multinational gas companies, which are fueling the climate crisis, devastating our land and water, wrecking our health and creating very few jobs.”

“On May 21, we’re striking to tell the Morrison Government that if they care about our future, they must stop throwing money at gas.”

The school strikers in Brisbane are planning for a strike of 10, 000 people, with the day including a march to Parliament house as well as stalls and speakers from schools and First Nations groups.

The event will be COVID-safe, asking attendees to bring face masks and hand sanitiser, and stay home if they have cold or flu-like symptoms.

Rally Details

When: Friday 21 May, 1pm- 4pm

Where: King George Square

For more information click HERE

All images of the 2019 Student’s Strike supplied.

