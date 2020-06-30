Growing Forward community chook run. It has been fabulous to learn about the many thoughtful community ideas and projects that have emerged during the coronavirus shutdown in Kurilpa. They have ranged from community support for health workers and people in quarantine, to community walks, art exhibitions, community music events, and the wonderfulcommunity vegetable patch at the end of Boundary Street. Now a street in Highgate Hill has its own

Residents of Derby Street in Highgate Hill have been excited to welcome chooks to their neighbourhood.

Comfortable accommodation in the form of an enclosure with a roosting and nesting box have been constructed at the north end of Derby Street.

The project was conceived at the outset of the COVID-19 lockdown, at a time when day old chicks were at an unprecedented demand as people took the opportunity, while confined to their houses, to breed chooks for company as well as eggs. The Derby Street chickens therefore needed to be incubated on site, so while they are now about 7-9 weeks old, they have been in the hood for over 3 months.

Food scraps and garden waste are provided by the local community, who are also looking forward to delicious meals based on the eggs produced.

If you know of any other community projects like this one, we’d love to hear about it.

