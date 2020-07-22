West End residents and parents have long been concerned about the safety of children crossing Hardgrave and Vulture Streets to West End State School. The school community has advocated for change and the idea of a scramble crossing at the intersection had the support of both The Greens and the Labor candidates during the March Council election campaign.



Since his re-election, Local Councillor Jonathan Sri has continued to pursue the matter with Council and he announced today that Brisbane City Council has confirmed that it will introduce an ‘all pedestrian phase’ crossing at the intersection.



Known variously as a ‘scramble crossing’ or an ‘all pedestrian phase,’ this style of crossing has been historically rare in Brisbane, with just a few examples at the intersection of Vulture and Boundary Streets in West End, Adelaide and Edward Streets, and Edwards Street to Queen Street Mall in the CBD. In 2018, Council introduced new scramble crossings along Albert St in the CBD.

Councillor Sri said the change at the intersection of Hardgrave Rd and Vulture St in West End marks the first time a new ‘all pedestrian phase’ crossing will be introduced outside the city centre and said it is a big win for pedestrian safety and convenience.

“This change should mean that children heading to West End State School can cross the intersection diagonally, rather than having to wait and cross two separate sets of lights,” he said.

“I’ve seen dozens of examples where pedestrians misinterpreted the pedestrian crossing sound and nearly stepped onto the road while the pedestrian signals were still red, so this change will dramatically improve safety, and also make the intersection more accessible for people with impaired vision.”

Greens candidate for South Brisbane, Amy MacMahon, says she started raising concerns about intersection safety after hearing from parents at West End State School.

“In our fast-growing neighbourhood, we need to be investing in active and public transport. Making it safer for kids to walk or ride to school benefits the whole community.”

Ms MacMahon said there could still be a need for further advocacy.

“We’ll need to keep pressuring council to ensure that pedestrians don’t have to wait too long for the lights to change, and that crossing times are long enough.”

“We also need to be pushing for more active and public transport infrastructure across the neighbourhood, including a new ferry terminal, and more frequent bus services”.

Donovan Marsh, President of the West End State School Parents and Citizens (P&C), told the Westender today that a safer crossing at the intersection has been an important priory for the P&C and it is pleased to see that Council has agreed to make the changes.

Mr Donovan said the P&C would like to see other traffic management issues close to the school addressed, especially given the new school extension will be opening soon.

Cr Sri said that Council has advised that the changes to the intersection will be implemented from Friday, 31 July.