Brisbane Youth Service is calling on the community to dig out their silly sweaters and support vulnerable young people for Daggy Jumper Day, Friday 6 August, as part of Homelessness Week.

This year’s official Homelessness Week theme is ‘Everybody Needs a Home’, a message that is particularly pressing for under 25 year old’s who make up 42% of Australia’s homeless population*.

Brisbane Youth Service is at the frontline of the youth homelessness crisis.

“Since July last year the number of requests for assistance have more than doubled and the lack of affordable housing is pushing more young people and young families into homelessness,” Brisbane Youth Service CEO Annemaree Callander said.

In the past year national house rents increased by 15.1% and there were zero affordable private rentals for a person living on Youth Allowance or Jobseeker**.

“Young people, many struggling with complex issues, are being disproportionately affected by the housing crisis and Brisbane Youth Service urgently needs community support to meet the demand for emergency accommodation and assistance for those with nowhere to go,” said Callander.

“Please get behind #DaggyJumperDay and help Brisbane Youth Service provide vital assistance to young people in Brisbane experiencing homelessness this winter.

So, don a silly sweater and donate to make a difference in the lives of young people experiencing homelessness this winter. Check out Instagram for inspiration – #daggyjumperday

