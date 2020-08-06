Like all forms of domestic violence, financial controlâ€¯happensâ€¯acrossâ€¯allâ€¯ages,â€¯genders,â€¯suburbs, social and cultural groups.â€¯â€¯

Consumer law advocates Paul Holmes and Lorettaâ€¯Kreet from Legal Aid Queensland have putâ€¯the spotlight on financial controlâ€¯in the firstâ€¯episode ofâ€¯aâ€¯new podcast,â€¯“Law for All”â€¯.

Bothâ€¯lawyersâ€¯have worked with peopleâ€¯whoseâ€¯loans, contracts,â€¯or debtâ€¯problemsâ€¯have spiraled out of controlâ€¯because of a partnerâ€™s or family memberâ€™s financial controlâ€¯and they say there are many red flags for people to spot.â€¯

“Oneâ€¯of theâ€¯mostâ€¯commonâ€¯financial control examplesâ€¯we seeâ€¯is whenâ€¯someone hasâ€¯givenâ€¯upâ€¯theirâ€¯bank accountâ€¯passwords,”â€¯Mrâ€¯Holmes said.â€¯

“Anotherâ€¯isâ€¯when you see someoneâ€¯picking at everyâ€¯purchaseâ€¯their partner makes in a wayâ€¯designed toâ€¯erode theirâ€¯confidence.”â€¯

Msâ€¯Kreet said financial controlâ€¯isâ€¯aâ€¯subtle, butâ€¯highly effectiveâ€¯way ofâ€¯blocking someone from leaving a relationship.â€¯

“If you restrict someone’s financial autonomy and make them feel they have no financial capability,â€¯then naturallyâ€¯that person will find it far more difficult to leave,”â€¯sheâ€¯said.â€¯

Mrâ€¯Holmes saidâ€¯the devastating effectsâ€¯of financial control can be felt long after the relationship ends.â€¯â€¯

“We see a lot of people, who don’t ride a motorbike themselves,â€¯guaranteeing motorbike loansâ€¯for their partnerâ€¯andâ€¯whenâ€¯the relationship breaks up,â€¯their partnerâ€¯stops making the loan repayments andâ€¯damagesâ€¯the guarantor’sâ€¯credit rating,” he said.â€¯â€¯

“We’veâ€¯alsoâ€¯had casesâ€¯where the partner has drivenâ€¯aâ€¯car awayâ€¯and crashed itâ€¯knowingâ€¯it’sâ€¯in the otherâ€¯person’s name and it’s nearly impossible for them to be pursued forâ€¯any damage or repayments.”â€¯

While these are just a couple of examples of financial control, the lawyers say the earlier people get help, the more options they have.

“Theâ€¯good thing is manyâ€¯lenders,â€¯creditorsâ€¯and banksâ€¯have specialist units for dealing with debts related to domestic and family violence,â€¯so you should always ask them for help if you need it, or of course,â€¯people can contact Legal Aid Queensland,” Mrâ€¯Holmes said.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic violence, you are not alone, and domestic and family services can help you work out a plan to leave early.

Where to go for help

For more information aboutâ€¯consumer and debtâ€¯issuesâ€¯or domestic and family violenceâ€¯â€¯callâ€¯the Legal Aid Queensland contactâ€¯centreâ€¯on 1300 65 11 88 (local call cost if you are calling from a landline) from Monday to Friday betweenâ€¯9am and 4pm.

To learn more aboutâ€¯financialâ€¯abuseâ€¯andâ€¯domestic and family violence check out Legal Aid Queensland’s podcast ‘Law for All‘ wherever you get your podcastsâ€¯or go toâ€¯www.legalaid.qld.gov.au/podcast.

If you need support at any time, day or night, you can contact DV Connect on 1800 811 811.

If you or your children are at immediate risk of harm, please call the police, don’t muck around. So, in an emergency call triple zero.

â€¯Cover image, Shutterstock

