The Arts is a critical cultural and economic sector in South Brisbane and Arts funding, especially post-COVID, was one of the key themes emerging at candidates forums held in West End this week.

Today, Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad announced that if re-elected, the Palaszczuk Government would invest $80,000 in Chrysalis Projects to kick-start jobs in the creative economy.

Chrysalis is a project designed to revive local art and small business and promote community reactivation.

Ms Trad said South Brisbane is recognised Australia-wide as the Queensland capital’s cultural heart and like so many creative industries has taken a hit from the global pandemic.

“Project Chrysalis plans to commission more than 30 local artists to create cultural activities that will re-energize South Brisbane and the West End CBD to benefit our local economy.

“The project led by Rebecca MacIntosh and Carmel Haugh will partner with 10 small businesses to create destination retail shopping experiences for locals and visitors through the creative arts.”

In response to the announcement, Rebecca MacIntosh told The Westender:



“We are absolutely beside ourselves with the excitement. It means that the Palaszczuk Government absolutely understands the value of the creative sector, and how the creative sector could lead the recovery, post-COVID f economic development for 4101.”

“It will also allow Chrysalis to get off the ground and allow us to develop this new model of the creative economy in which the artist is front and centre, and the value of the artists in relationship with the community is heightened and recognised.”

Ms Trad said South Brisbane’s unique high streets and pedestrian connections to the city’s cultural precinct are home to many independent creative, social and commercial enterprises.

“Project Chrysalis aims to design 10 temporary and adaptive creative and theatrical projects to draw customers and visitors to local businesses,” Ms Trad said.

“It’s a way of fast-tracking the Palaszczuk Government’s Queensland Economic Recovery Plan in our local area by adapting our existing arts workforce to create new business activity.

“This is an innovative way of keeping artists and performers in work and attracting customers to the local businesses, cafés, restaurants and specialist boutiques the 4101 postcode is famous for.

Ms Trad said that because Queenslanders have listened to the health advice, the State has been able to keep the creative economy open and artists in work.

“The experience in other countries now facing their second and third waves of COVID-19 has been very, very different,” Ms Trad said.

