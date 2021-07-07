Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is calling on Brisbane photographers to get to their cameras ready for the Lord Mayor’s Photographic Awards.

Entries are open until Wednesday 11 August.

Cr Schrinner said photographers this year are encouraged to celebrate Brisbane in their images.

“There’s a lot to celebrate when you live in Brisbane and I want you to snap how Brisbane life just keeps getting better, whether it’s the friendly faces at your favourite cafe, picnics at your local park, cheering on your local sporting team or our bustling city after dark, I want Brisbane residents to get creative and enter the awards,” he said.

“From professional photographers to smartphone snappers capturing moments of daily life from their phone, there is opportunity for everyone to submit their best Brisbetter moment to this year’s awards by uploading their photo to Council’s website, and using the hashtag #LMPA2021 on social media.

“Every year we see the calibre of entrants and creativity of local photographers set a new standard for these awards. I expect this year will be no different and I can’t wait to see the ways entrants see our city through their own lens.”

Entrants to this year’s awards go into the running to win cash prizes of up to $5000 for the winner of the Open Category, a framed print of their photo and certificate of appreciation.

Cr Schrinner said this year the awards included a new category, The LaVonne Bobongie Award, for artists who identify as Aboriginal and, or Torres Strait Islander.

“This new category is in honour of LaVonne Bobongie, who sadly passed away in April. LaVonne partnered with Council for several years and was actively involved in her community as a photographer, artist and mentor to young people,” he said.

“She was a fierce advocate of First Nations country, community and identity and as a recognised artist in her own right, she used her passion to uplift young and emerging artists in Brisbane; the Award is a fitting way to continue her creative legacy in Brisbane.”

Anyone who lives, works or studies in Brisbane with an eye for photography can enter the Lord Mayor’s Photographic Awards.

Make your entry via Council’s website.

Awards categories include:

Open Category

Social Media Category

Student Category

Green Heart Category

LaVonne Bobongie Award

All category entrants will be considered for inclusion in the People’s Choice Award.

For more information and to view past winners, visit brisbane.qld.gov.au.

See the 2020 winners HERE

Cover image by 2020 Social media Category winner, Heather Crossley, Genuine Australia – Life in the Suburbs.