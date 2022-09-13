Avril Wilson has opened her House of Manes in West End, in the Freedom suites on Montague Road. It is a private hair studio with a welcoming, relaxing, and calming feel.

Avril has over 21 years’ experience in the hairdressing industry and says she is as enthusiastic now as she was when she started at a very young age.

“After relocating from Sydney and leaving my much-loved clientele and salon of 13 years, I am excited to be able to offer my expertise to Brisbane clients,” Avril said.

The studio is a colour-free salon, providing style cuts for women and blow-dries for an event or a weekly treat.

“The studio isn’t just for women. I have spent many years with some exceptional barbers over my career and I offer style cuts for Men (no cutthroat) at great prices,” Avril said.

Wig and Toppers

Avril also provides advice on hair loss, catering to women and men wanting a change of style, who are going through radiotherapy or chemotherapy treatments, or who have alopecia.

“I have been doing wigs and toppers for the last ten years and have helped some amazing women along the way. I provide treatment related hair loss, alopecia, thinning hair or who are just wanting a change.”

Avril says her passion for this aspect of her business started when her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“While helping her in the search for a wig – whether synthetic or natural hair, I couldn’t believe the cost involved for someone to be able to regain their confidence while going through a difficult time.”

After years of trial and error, manufacturers now have a great range of synthetic wigs made of premium Japanese fibre.

“The quality is outstanding, looks very realistic, and feels better than most of our hair.”

Avril uses ethically sourced real hair wigs and toppers from Brazilian and Russian hair. These pieces are handmade by Avril and with a full consultation in the studio.

“I go through what hair texture you would be comfortable with and whether or not you want a full wig or perhaps a topper.”

What is a topper?

A topper sits on top of the head and is clipped into place.

“This technique allows for more airflow, with less weight, and blends seamlessly with the other hair the person has.”

All wigs and toppers are custom fitted, coloured, and cut to need. Depending on the piece, they take about 3-6 weeks to make.

Avril says she is looking forward to meeting people in her new community and giving you a fresh style cut or blow-dry and is more than happy to have a chat and see how she may be able to help you look and feel like yourself once again through your hair loss journey.

