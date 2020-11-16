Share the Dignity, a charity helping women and girls in need, is asking for help to make this Christmas special for women in our communities experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or living in poverty.

The charity is hosting their annual It’s in the Bag campaign and would love the community to donate a bag and drop off at collection boxes at Bunnings stores between Friday 20 November and Sunday 29 November.

In 2019 Share the Dignity collected over 127,000 bags at Bunnings stores nationally.

Share the Dignity works with over 2,600 charities and this year the request for help is currently sitting at over 100,000

requests to date.

The It’s in the Bag campaign has a simple premise and is easy to take part in.

Donate a handbag in good, used condition that you no longer use or a new one;

Fill it with items that will make a difference to the daily life of a woman or girl in need;

Include the essentials such as period products, roll-on deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner and soap;

Add little luxuries such as a new lipstick, a hairbrush, hair ties, a gift card or a notebook and pen. It’s all about choosing what you think will make the recipient feel special and thought of at Christmas.

Add a finishing touch to the bag such as a thoughtful note or Christmas card that shows someone cares.

Once bags are complete, they can be dropped off to the collection box at your local Bunnings store between Friday 20 November 20 and Sunday 29 November.

Share the Dignity volunteers will then collect the bags and distribute these to registered charities ensuring that these wonderful gifts are received in time for Christmas.

2020 has been a difficult year for many Australians due to the impacts of COVID-19. The issues of poverty and homelessness are significant here in Australia.

3.24 million people in Australia (13.6% of the population) were living below the poverty line as of February this year*

About 3% of Australians (roughly 700,000 people) have been in income poverty continuously for at least the last 4 years. People living in single parent families, unemployed people, people with disability, Indigenous Australians and children living in jobless households where no one has paid work are at risk of entrenched poverty**

Domestic or family violence is a leading driver of homelessness for women***

Share the Dignity’s Founder, Rochelle Courtenay says,

“We want to help as many women and girls this Christmas that may be in a refuge, shelter, on the streets or experiencing poverty. My one wish is that we get as many of these bags that are made with so much kindness into the hands of those who need them this Christmas, and in doing so share joy and hope for the year ahead.”

“We are once again so grateful to the wonderful team at Bunnings for hosting our It’s in the Bag

collection boxes this year for the fourth year; their support and participation means the world to us.”

Bunnings General Manager of Operations Ryan Baker says,

“Our team and customers are looking forward to once again getting behind this very important campaign to help support some of Australia’s most vulnerable women and girls.

“It’s been a tough year and we know the need for this support in the community is much greater than ever before, so we are proud to be able to play a part in helping Share the Dignity to continue the great work they do,” said Ryan.

If you are interested in donating a bag and taking part, visit Share the Dignity’s website for more information: https://www.sharethedignity.org.au

REFERENCES

• * https://apo.org.au/node/276246

• ** https://www.pc.gov.au/research/completed/rising-inequality

• *** https://www.ourwatch.org.au/quick-facts/