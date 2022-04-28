Instant Cafe, No Boundaries on Boundary is an anti-gentrification arts action short film and a part of West End’s social history. In 1996, a new franchise cafe opened up on Boundary St. It wasn’t just the appearance of the franchise that signified gentrification, but of the role of emerging tech and its overt use – people talking on their mobile phones rather than speaking face-to-face and showing off their wealth and privilege.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKER(S)

This film was made by Connect and Street Arts, a couple of community groups that met regularly in West End for various social and art projects during the 1990s.

A collective of West End residents, many of whom met and made connections through the share houses of the suburb, were involved. Ann McLean played a part in editing the film, which was a collaboration, with discussions and planning through the collective at the time. Ann is a visual artist, copywriter and creative strategist who now lives in Bardon.

What inspired the making of Instant Cafe? What was going on in West End at that time?

We were part of this group Connect. We just organically did projects. Nowadays, you would call it community cultural development. But back then, it was a fun protest, one of many. Yogurt, a self-published zine became the avenue for young people to publish whatever they wanted, or just hang out and do cut and paste workshops. These zines reinforced some of the philosophies that sat behind this video. The video didn’t pop up all by itself. The zines were an activity, with the collective getting together to discuss the content.

Gentrification is not just rent going up and people renovating houses and making them totally inaccessible to semi-employed people. Gentrification at that point was the emergence of mobile phones. These bricks, people would sit in cafes and talk on them, it was pretty obnoxious and that comes out in the video. There was sort of a community of wealthier people moving into West End and that just didn’t really fit with the general feel of the place.

We met at the Community Centre, we knew we were going to do an action. There was a group, probably about 20 of us, a bunch of people who really did want to dress up and show these fairly wealthy privileged white people (we were all white anyway), pretty much back to themselves.

A couple of people were nominated to be the fairies – to give people sweets in cars so that they wouldn’t get upset. We decided it was only going to be one change of lights, maybe five minutes, and we actually did it twice. We weren’t concerned about being disruptive to the community. It was a lighter experience with serious intent.

It definitely attracted attention. You’re running on a little bit of adrenaline, and you’re having a really fun time faking mobile phones and cups of lattes.

What was the feeling to live in West End during that time? What was the energy like and how did you meet people?

Living in West End was an expression of an alternative lifestyle. The West End crowd, or South Brisbane, West End, Annerley, were often environmentally very aware, or circus or performing arts people. It wasn’t even a hobby, it was just something you do.

We were all living in West End and started doing stuff together. There were a couple of share houses, where it all kind of circulated from the group, but also contributed to the community. Once a month, on a Sunday, I had a kitchen, an open-door policy to bring a plate. About fifty people would turn up, share a vegetarian meal, and catch up.

I remember Wave said to me, when I was managing the organic food coop, “you know what, if all the energy falls out of the coop, it’ll go over there to that community garden over there, or somewhere of the like. The energy is still here.”

When people hold on to stuff too tightly, it’s a big problem. We all recognise the lifecycle of certain projects, but whatever energy created is still maintained in the community.

*It’s important to acknowledge the Jagara and Turrbal people as the traditional owners of the land in which this film was made. This street (and other so-named streets around Brisbane) are named after the walking track along the fence that segregated the local Aboriginal population from entering the colonial settlements after 4 pm.

