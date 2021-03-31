Family-owned Harris Farm Markets is looking for butchers, bakers, fruiterers, florists, deli and cheese specialists, dairy experts, customer service staff and back of house operational experts across both permanent and temporary positions.

Harris Farm Markets is about to open their flagship Queensland market at West Village in West End.

The business has operated for over 40 years.

“Supporting local is key for us. We source from local farmers and suppliers, create job opportunities for locals, and we really want to become part of the community by employing locally – we have 150 jobs on offer covering permanent, temporary and part-time, across junior and senior levels!” Harris Farm Markets co-CEO, Luke Harris said.

“We particularly want to welcome passionate, hard-working food enthusiasts to join the team – authenticity is everything to us, in the way we buy and present our produce through to the people we employ. Plus, we have exciting pathways in the business and employees are entitled to a 25 per cent staff discount on produce,” he said.

Harris Farm Markets will take over part of the Peters Ice Cream building, built in the 1920s by the American migrant, Fred Peters.

“The space is nothing short of extraordinary and will allow us to build the flagship Queensland Harris Farm Markets, with great local fruit, veg and gourmet grocery, as well as some local concession partnerships we’re really excited about. Opening in West Village, one of the most exciting urban developments we have ever seen, is a fantastic opportunity, particularly given the history of fresh fruit and veg markets in the area,” Mr Harris said.

About Harris Farm Markets:

Harris Farm Markets has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years. They currently have 3,000 employees across 23 stores, mostly in New South Wales.

You can apply for jobs at harrisfarmsmarkets.com.au and go to the careers tab.

