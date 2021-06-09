Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced eight new recipients of the Queensland Greats Awards, among them is Micah Project’s CEO Karyn Walsh AM. She was recognised for her social justice advocacy.

The other 2021 Queensland Greats are:

Humanitarian and women’s health champion, Professor Ajay Rane OAM

Wellbeing champion for the Torres Strait Islands and proud member of the Kupai Omasker Working Party, Aunty Ivy Trevallion

Arts and education philanthropists, the late Dr Margaret Mittelheuser AM and Dr Cathryn Mittelheuser AM

Nurse, hospital administrator and advocate for homeless women, Isobel (Pixie) Annat MBE OAM

Scientist, bioethicist and educator, the late Sister Regis Mary Dunne AO RSM

Pioneering medical researchers, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute

All recipients are honoured with a commemorative plaque at Roma Street Parkland.

The Premier said the new recipients personify the caring and compassionate spirit of the state.

“I’m proud to highlight the inspiring stories of the selfless and pioneering Queenslanders honoured at this year’s Queensland Greats Awards,” the Premier said.

“They have cared for children in the Torres Strait, found emergency housing for the homeless, discovered new treatments for infectious diseases, helped to advance medical science, and championed women’s financial opportunities and reproductive health.”

“Through their contributions to education, the arts, social work, housing, health and research, our Queensland Greats have helped us live healthier, happier, more informed and more fulfilled lives.”

Karyn Walsh AM established Micah Projects as a social justice initiative of the St Mary’s Community in South Brisbane in 1995. The aim was to put into action the words from the Prophet Micah: Act Justly, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly.

Ms Walsh has been responsible for developing and implementing innovative and effective policies and community services that address homelessness and domestic violence, support young parents, people with disability, including mental illness and substance use, preventing child abuse, and ensuring reparations for people who have experienced institutional abuse.

During COVID-19, Karyn worked with the Department of Housing and non-government services to support homeless people in Brisbane during the lockdowns, resulting in 1700 people accessing emergency housing. This included women and children escaping domestic violence and children and families. Karyn advocates a ‘Housing First’ and an integrated approach, leading to state- and nationwide homelessness practice changes that enable the most vulnerable to access healthcare and support services to sustain their tenancy.

Karyn told the Westender she is humbled to be recognised as a Queensland Great and to stand alongside so many other community leaders who have paved the way for a healthier and more just society.

“I share this recognition with everyone who has supported the work we do at Micah Projects, including our dedicated team, volunteers, community partners, and corporate supporters. Over the last 25 years, we have worked together to break down barriers that exclude people from housing, healthcare, employment, meaningful connections, and to give people a voice.

“Without all of your support we wouldn’t be able to carry out our vision to create justice and respond to justice at the personal, social and structural levels in society, including government, church and business.”

