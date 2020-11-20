Theatreroo is a West End based theatre company specialising in miniaturising well known theatrical shows into 60-minute pub theatre events. Their Octoberâ€™s show was their 16th sell out performance in a row.

The company has a residency at Montana Art Project (above The Montague Hotel) where they hold two performances on the last Saturday of every month.

Theatreroo’s current, and they say most popular, show is a cabaret version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. An intimate performance presented live at The Montana with 12 piece choir, “The Scomodo Voice Singers“, and actors trapped in a story of betrayal and deceit.

Get along and bear witness to this Shakespearean tragedy with a modern twist.

The show is written by Judy Stevens and Clarry Evans, and directed by Denny Lawrence (The Bill/A Country Practice)

The next showing will be at Montana Art Project (Montague Hotel), West End, will be on 28th November.

Location: Level 1 / 363 Montague Rd, West End, QLD 4101

Purchase tickets HERE