On the 13th of November, Menaka Thomas opened the Diwali celebrations at Brisbane Multicultural Arts Centre (BEMAC) with with a show of Indian fusion titled On the Horizon.

Menaka is a talented singer trained in Carnatic, traditional art of South Indian, and Indian devotional music.

On the Horizon is a combination of music, narrative, and visuals which explore the struggles and visions of hope that have characterised the year 2020. Menaka speaks from a personal perspective while also reflecting the collective narratives. I particularly appreciated the message to find joy in the everyday that closed the event.

Menaka has a soave voice. Remarkable features of this show are also the sound of the flute and the large visual projections in the background which create a peaceful atmosphere. These include intense orange sunsets on the water and fingertips drawing on the sand.

On the Horizon is a multicultural collaboration that brings together traditional Indian music and Western sounds and musicians. The show attracted both members of the Indian community and a White audience who shared together a night of music and food.