On the 13th of November, Menaka Thomas opened the Diwali celebrations at Brisbane Multicultural Arts Centre (BEMAC) with with a show of Indian fusion titled On the Horizon.

Menaka is a talented singer trained in Carnatic, traditional art of South Indian, and Indian devotional music.

On the Horizon is a combination of music, narrative, and visuals which explore the struggles and visions of hope that have characterised the year 2020. Menaka speaks from a personal perspective while also reflecting the collective narratives. I particularly appreciated the message to find joy in the everyday that closed the event.

Menaka has a soave voice. Remarkable features of this show are also the sound of the flute and the large visual projections in the background which create a peaceful atmosphere. These include intense orange sunsets on the water and fingertips drawing on the sand.

On the Horizon is a multicultural collaboration that brings together traditional Indian music and Western sounds and musicians. The show attracted both members of the Indian community and a White audience who shared together a night of music and food.

 

The Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland Inc will be hosting the Diwali Indian Festival of Lights on Sunday 22 November 2020 at Brisbane City Hall. The function will start with traditional Indian reception between 05.30 pm to 07.30 pm.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email