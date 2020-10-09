The Palaszczuk Government announced funding today of $3.9 million for more classrooms at Buranda State School as part of a $4.2 million investment in new, modern school facilities in South Brisbane.

The heritage-listed school based in Woolloongabba was involved in a decade long campaign against a 21-storey development by Wee Hur which had been approved by the Brisbane City Council.

In August, the Department of Transport and Main Roads agreed to transfer land adjacent to the school to the Department of Education.

Now, Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad said, funding has been secured for additional classrooms at the school.

Ms Trad said in a statement today that she was pleased to see more new funding going towards local schools.

“It’s also yet another example of how communities can work together to deliver real outcomes, like the massive win we had this year halting the construction of the Wee Hur development.”

“Through the masterplanning process in 2018, we identified the need to acquire additional space to help the school grow into the future and continue to provide the highest quality education to our kids,” Ms Trad said.

Ms Trad said that essential infrastructure improvements would also be delivered at Dutton Park State School with the sewer line to be replaced.

“This emphasises the immense weight our Palaszczuk Government puts on the importance of education and delivering modern facilities in South Brisbane.”

“This delivery of additional funding is great news for our local schools – but also for local tradies who can tender and work on these projects.”

“It’s important that we provide growing room for our local schools and I will continue to work with every school in South Brisbane to make sure that this is done,” Ms Trad said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the funding boost was part of the Palaszczuk Government’s plan for economic recovery from COVID-19.

“We always encourage our schools to engage local tradespeople to complete maintenance works and smaller jobs in schools,” the Minister said.

Minister Grace said that since 2015 the Palaszczuk Government had invested a record $5.2 billion in school infrastructure.

The funding is included in a $1 billion Great Schools, Great Future education policy to modernise schools and support more than 3,100 local construction jobs across Queensland, the Minister said in a statement today.

Ms Trad’s challenger for South Brisbane, The Greens Amy MacMahon, has said that public schools in South Brisbane are at capacity and underfunded by $12 million every year. The Greens are proposing funding of $8 billion over four years for state schools in Queensland.

Related story below: