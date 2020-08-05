Matt Johnston from Just Sports and Fitness is excited by the prospect of welcoming the community back to the revamped Musgrave Park swimming pool.

The pool will re-open on Saturday 5 September.

Successful tenderer, Just Sports and Fitness, has been managing swimming pools, gyms, and recreation centers in Southeast Queensland for the last 15 years. They run the Valley Pool, Manly Pool, and several pools in the Ipswich area.

“We’re super excited about coming into Musgrave Park Pool. The redevelopment has been sensational, and we are excited about the opportunities that it brings,” Matt told me.

“The exciting thing is both pools are heated and will be pretty much open year-round.”

The pool is also now disability accessible.

“The Council has done a wonderful job in making sure that it’s a very inclusive pool. So, we have ramps to get into the venue at the front, and ramps to get into both of the pools.”

The changing rooms have also been upgraded, and on the entry level there are two fully equipped changing facilities for people with disabilities.

Matt is also pleased that Barracudas Water Polo Club will once again call Musgrave Park Pool home.

“They have been swimming in about five different pools over the last couple of years in training. The Valley Pool being one of them, but they want to make Musgrave Park their home pool again.”

General admission to the pool will be $5.80 but regular swimmers may be interested in visitor passes and memberships. Memberships will provide access to all Just Sports and Fitness venues Matt said.

New pool manager Michael Bromley has managed the Valley Pool for the last two and a half years and has a background in coaching swimming.

“I’ve coached for the last 20 years. So, I hope to bring some of that to the Musgrave pool as well. We’ll start out with some Junior squads, and then introduce the squads to the State High students as well.”

Michael has been talking with prospective staff over the past two weeks.

“We’re looking for locals to the area and we’re really keen to get the community involved in staffing the pool.”

Alan and Ella Humphries were a big part of the pool over 21 years until Alan retired in 2019, and the good news is that we will see Ella back working at the pool on occasion. Alan and Ella swim daily at the Bundamba Swim Centre which is currently managed by Just Sports and Fitness and Matt says he has gotten to know them well.

Michael says as it will be heated, the small, learn to swim, pool can be used for hydrotherapy for older people, and for people with disabilities, as well as for children.

Just Sports and Fitness will be managing court hire for tennis and basketball and will be offering coffee and refreshments at the pool shop.

“We are pumped to be opening, and getting ready for summer” Michael said.

“We’re honored to be at a venue that’s steeped in history, and with an upgrade like this, we’re honored to be the lessees” Matt added.

