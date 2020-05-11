To reduce the risk of spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all public swimming pools have been closed in Queensland since the 26th of March.

As a range of restrictions are lifted, public pools and lagoons can reopen on Saturday the 16th of May with a maximum of 10 people at a time or greater numbers with an approved plan.

However, users of Musgrave Park Pool in South Brisbane will have to wait a little while longer before they can swim there again.

Musgrave Park Pool has been closed for upgrades since April 2019, coinciding with the retirement of Alan Humphries, its longest serving manager.

We have watched the progress of the upgrade with interest.

Brisbane City Council advised last week that the works to upgrade the pool are continuing and are expected to be complete in July 2020, weather and site conditions permitting.

At this stage, work is complete on tiling the new 50-metre pool and accessible ramps and change room facilities.

Work is continuing on a new 12-metre by 16-metre heated pool which will enable the facility to extend operating months once open.

Council is also currently undertaking work to engage a new manager in time for the reopening of Musgrave Park Pool.

You may remember that back in 2015, Alan Humphreys invited local Highgate Hill Artist, Adam Lester, to paint murals in the pool for swimmers to discover: there were divers, sharks, dugong and octopus. Unfortunately, the two new pools are tiled, not painted, and there will be no scope to replace those loved artworks.

