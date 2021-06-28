Brisbane Indigenous Media Association (BIMA) announced recently that they are working with the Brisbane City Council (BCC) and the community to deliver NAIDOC 2021 on Friday, 9 July from 10.00am to 3.00pm at Musgrave Park.

NAIDOC cancelled the event last year due to COVID.

“As an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation, BIMA has been in operation since the 80s, with strong community standing, reputable track record, strong governance, capability in delivering events, and connection with the community particularly West End, we are best placed to deliver the event for community, given the short time frames,” CEO of BIMA, Jyi Lawton said in the statement.

“We have the full support and backing from the Board, Elders, Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) Brisbane, community at large and key stakeholders including Brisbane Council,” Mr Lawton said on National Indigenous Radio[1].

Ms Lawton thanked Natalie Alberts for her hard work and commitment to organising this event, over many years.

Chair of Brisbane City Council‘s Community, Arts and Nighttime Economy Committee, Vicki Howard, told the Westender:

“The Musgrave Park NAIDOC week event is a valued and important community-led celebration, and we are proud to provide host, Brisbane Indigenous Media Association (BIMA), with $25,000 to support the event,”

“We look forward to celebrating together in the spirit of this year’s NAIDOC Week, ‘Heal Country’,” Cr Howard said.

History of NAIDOC[2]

Â NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee. Its origins date back to the Aboriginal rights movements of the 1920s.

“On Australia Day, 1938, protestors marched through the streets of Sydney, followed by a congress attended by over a thousand people. One of the first major civil rights gatherings in the world, it was known as the Day of Mourning.”

The Day of Mourning was held annually on the Sunday before Australia Day from 1940 until 1955 and was known as Aborigines Day. In 1955 Aborigines Day moved to the first Sunday in July as a day of celebration of Aboriginal culture.

In 1974, the NADOC committee was composed entirely of Aboriginal members for the first time.

While there have been campaigns to make NAIDOC a national public holiday, this has not happened to date.

Heal Country

Each year a theme is chosen to reflect important issues and events for NAIDOC Week.

The NAIDOC theme this year is “Heal Country!”.

It is a call for all of us to continue to seek greater protections for our lands, our waters, our sacred sites and our cultural heritage from exploitation, desecration, and destruction.

“NAIDOC 2021 invites the nation to embrace First Nations’ cultural knowledge and understanding of Country as part of Australia’s national heritage and equally respect the culture and values of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islanders as they do the cultures and values of all Australians.” [3]

Whatâ€™s on at NAIDOC in Musgrave Park



Â NAIDOC has held itsÂ celebrations Â in Musgrave Park since 1992[4] and has grown over the years into the biggest NAIDOC celebration in Australia. Its Family Fun Dayâ€™s feature many activities including food stalls, art and craft displays, live music, performances, an array of information tents, and free kids rides.

While it will be a smaller event than usual this year, and there will be no stalls, there will be plenty of cultural performers and activities, live musicians, Elders tent, food and coffee from Indigenous businesses, a free sausage sizzle, and touch football for the kids.

Performers include: Toni Janke, Troy Jungaji Brady, Garret Rueben, Dean and Ney Ney Brady, Dusty Fraser, Rochelle Pitt Watson, Chloe Terare, Sachem, The Huntsman, Garrett Lyon and others.

COVID Safety

BIMA is also working in partnership with ATSICHS Brisbane to ensure a COVID safe event.

You will be required to carry a mask with you at the Official Brisbane NAIDOC Event.

Announcement ðŸ“¢ Due to the latest COVID-19 update, you will be required to carry a mask with you at the Official Brisbane NAIDOC Event. For more information follow the link ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/STE8qI5PK6 pic.twitter.com/hBpOzmfISV — The Official Brisbane NAIDOC 2021 (@BrisNAIDOC2021) June 28, 2021

More Information

For more information and updates see the official NAIDOC social media sites here:

https://linktr.ee/OFFICIALBrisbaneNAIDOC

