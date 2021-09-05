The all-encompassing issue facing Australia for the last year and half has of course been the Covid crisis, which has caused much suffering worldwide. Thankfully nearing the two-year mark there is finally an end in sight.

In contrast the ever-worsening climate crisis has no end in sight. In the wake of Covid-19 we must not forget that the biggest threat facing us and future generations today is still the climate crisis. The 2019 – 2020 bushfire season was one of the worst fire seasons our nation has ever experienced, burning through 17 million hectors, and tragically taking the lives of 33 people. In my hometown of Coffs harbour, we had weeks with no sunshine. Schools were shut and the air was rendered almost unbreathable. Some of my friends living in the surrounding regions lost their beloved childhood homes to the flames. Aside from the human cost, the cost to our wildlife was astronomical with one billion animals killed and others brought closer to the point of extinction than ever before, adding to the already worsening extinction crisis. These fires brought the effects of global warming straight to our doorstep and served as a wakeup call for the nation. Now more than ever we must work to protect our beloved and unique animal’s right to live and our future generation’s right to enjoy this beautiful country. It is time for us to come together and face the climate crisis head on with the same ferocity and teamwork we have displayed this last year.

With the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act currently under review in parliament we have a rare opportunity to strengthen our environmental laws and ensure adequate protection for our amazing wildlife and habitats. The coalition is trying to push a bill through parliament that is utterly dismissive of 38 the recommendations made by the Samuels review. This review is the long-awaited report from the Independent Review of Australia’s environment laws that was released in January. Aside from ignore most of the reviews recommendations the coalitions impotent bill will also allow them to shift power over to the states.

This is the time to apply public pressure and get our voices heard, this is the time to write to our members and ministers and ultimately this is our time to say enough is enough. It is said we are the lucky country but this luck cannot be taken for granted. Right now, we the people must have a say for the animals and future generations that can’t. One way you can do this is on the Wilderness Society’s website. On the ‘Nature Laws That Work’ page you can find a links that will allow you to email the Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley and sign a petition as part of our Nature Laws That Work campaign.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to see what the Wilderness Society is all about, we have a local group that meets here in West End at our Office. Email me at gabrielkareem@gmail.com for more information.

Sincerely, Gabriel Diallo

The Wilderness Society – Brisbane Inner South Group

PH: 0478229343

Facts sourced from the Parliament of Australia website: https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/rp1920/Quick_Guides/AustralianBushfires

Related Stories