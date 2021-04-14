Chrysalis + Popsart are looking for two interns.

Are you self-motivated, have a passion for the Arts, and would like to develop your video journalism skills?

The team is looking for emerging arts ambassadors who have proven network skills and communication skills, a strong knowledge of arts and culture, and who are developing their public profile.

You will be trained in the POPSART methodology for media making and will curate a series of interviews that explore the Chrysalis projects and how they impact and transform Place. These interviews will be broadcast on Chrysalis and POPSART platforms.

The opportunity

Media training and mentorship valued at $5,000

Personal public profile development and promotion

Introduction to a network of cross art form creative

$500 to get you geared up and further paid opportunities as you develop over the course of the 12-month project

Interviews recorded from May until the launch of the Vernon Ah Kee Mural project in mid-June 2021, then ongoing across the year as events occur.

More info HERE

Digital Cultural Placemaking

10 Projects + 10 Artists + 10 Businesses.

Chrysalis is leading the development of 10 place-based projects, encompassing a broad arc of the artistic realm: Visual Art, Fashion, Opera, Circus, Music.

Covid19 continues to change how we access arts and culture. If we can’t physically access a “place” how does that place remain relevant without a strong online presence?

Bec Mac through POPSART is revolutionising this Digital Cultural Placemaking by amplifying our city’s artists’ profiles and work, and connecting them to a newly hungry – and captive – digital global audience.

Chrysalis continues their experiment in artist-led stimulus, putting Digital Cultural Placemaking under the microscope. With co-founder Bec Mac a leader in this space, we will build a team of Chrysalis+POPSART interns. Interns will be trained in the POPSART methodology of media making, prior to their curating a series of interviews that explore the Chrysalis projects and how they impact and transform “place”.

First Nations emerging Arts Ambassadors

Chrysalis is excited to announce they are working in consultation with BlakDance and Digi Youth Arts to seek out First Nations emerging arts ambassadors to come aboard as Chrysalis + POPSART interns.

APPLY NOW FOR A PAID INTERNSHIP WITH CHRYSALIS+POPSART.

Help drive cultural tourism, local businesses and KEEP OUR ARTISTS WORKING. .

If you are keen to be part of this project, please respond Bec Mac by 23 April 2021, including:

Your Bio;

Head shot; and

A statement (maximum 50 words) addressing why you would love to be a Chrysalis POPSART Intern.

Email info to becmacpopsart@gmail.com

Key Dates

Applications close 23 April 2021

Interns announced on 26 April 2021

Workshop 1 – 2 May 2021

More on Chrysalis Projects