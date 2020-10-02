Instead of the usual Electorate profile, The Westender asked experienced politicians, or ‘elders’ from the three major parties to provide their assessment of the candidates and the key issues in South Brisbane for the coming State Election.
In terms of issues, there were definitely some overlaps between the parties. Each mentioned traffic congestion and over development for example. But they departed on policy and more importantly on implementation.
LNP Party “Elder”, Sallyanne Atkinson assesses the candidates and issues in South Brisbane
Greens Party “Elder” Andrew Bartlett assesses the candidates and the issues in South Brisbane
Labor Party “Elder” Anne Warner assesses the candidates and the issues in South Brisbane