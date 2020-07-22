Micah Projects has been awarded a Queensland Government grant of $143,750 for an embedded worker program with the Queensland Police.

The program is designed to ensure that victims of domestic and family violence (DFV) have professional support when entering police stations.

Once the program is established, the Micah Projects employee will work collaboratively and provide professional support to police staff.

This will ensure that those experiencing domestic and family violence have the best services and support available to them.

Congratulating Micah Projects on receiving the grant, local Member for South Brisbane, Jackie Trad MP said, “this is an endorsement of the great work the Micah team is already doing in our community.”

“Domestic and family violence is a blight on us all,” Ms Trad added, “and anything we can do to support those experiencing it, should be done.”

Asked whether the current economic climate and recession are causing instances of domestic and family violence to increase, Ms Trad said:

“In times of economic hardship cases of DFV inevitably increase, however, we need to ensure that as a society we are aware that this occurs, and we are doing our best to assist anyone experiencing it.”

Karyn Walsh, CEO of Micah Projects, said that having domestic and family violence professionals working with Police is an emerging practice that enables services to test and work through supports for women and approaches to responding to those who are using violence.



“The model has been progressively developing over the last three years and we’re really glad that it has recognition, and that some additional resources have been put to it, because the demand and the nature of the work hasn’t slowed down,” said Ms Walsh.

Ms Walsh said that the program ensures that people experiencing violence can be connected with support services early, and that the response is more personal and immediate.

“They don’t just get a card with a phone number; they meet the workers, and the workers can be proactive in following up. The woman is central to telling us what she wants.”

The model also enables DFV workers to liaise with the Police to determine the safest strategy for the women and children experiencing family violence.

“The Police are happy with the embedded workers, and we’re really happy, because it gives us access to information quickly and in a more structured way that keeps women safe, and also enables accountability around domestic violence protection orders,” Ms Walsh said.