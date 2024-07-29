Queensland Theatre’s brash new play is the Australian premiere of POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumb**s Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

In what could best be described as art imitating life, POTUS is centred around a fictitious, but very recognisable US President, his latest media snafu and the behind-the-scenes team on damage control. Set over a chaotic 24 hours, POTUS follows a group of powerhouse women as they navigate everything from hallucinogenic drugs to a sex scandal and even an assassination attempt.

Directed by Lee Lewis OAM and penned by up-and-coming playwright Selina Fillinger, POTUS premiered on Broadway in 2022 with a cast of Saturday Night Live and Veep alumni and was nominated for three Tony Awards.

Lewis says playwright Fillinger has managed to write some of the most extraordinary comic lines to get us through the most devastating truths about power.

“Set in the White House, POTUS is a farce with seven women who are quite literally trying to piece back the American government after one swear word,” says Lewis. “Of course, a great farce gathers together all of your great farce actors. This is about gathering together the funniest women ever and letting them rip.”

The Australian cast is a star-studded all-female ensemble featuring Amy Ingram (Family Values and Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe), Christen O’Leary (Ladies in Black, Triple X), Emily Burton (Othello, Storm Boy), Emily Liu (White China), Jodie Le Vesconte (Family Values), Wendy Mocke (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Taming of the Shrew) and Paula Arundell (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

POTUS comes with a label of ‘not for the faint-hearted,’ which Queensland Theatre’s Executive Director, Criena Gehrke, said it is proud to wear.

“POTUS is a satire about the hypocrisy of American politics and the people who work furiously behind the scenes to hold chaos together. It’s bold and brash but makes for an incredibly timely, and equally powerful story to bring to the stage,” says Gehrke.

Lewis hopes that POTUS lifts up audiences and sweeps them away from all the complexities of the day, giving them a smile, a giggle, a snort or a full-on belly laugh.

And boy do we all need a laugh at the moment. Lewis says that although there are some serious politics under all the one-liners, POTUS is politics wrapped in a whole lot of desire to entertain.

“Now, more than ever, that is our job,” she says.

Queensland Theatre and production partners BDO and Board Matters proudly present POTUS at Bille Brown Theatre, 78 Montague Road, South Brisbane. The season is on now and runs until 24 August.

Tickets: https://queenslandtheatre.com.au/plays/potus

Further info: https://www.facebook.com/qldtheatre

Photo credit: Morgan Roberts