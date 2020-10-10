Sideshow launches a new regular appointment with jazz in West End.

Sideshow’s Jazz Nights are held on the first and third Thursday of each month and will feature local emerging and established jazz musicians.

The event was inaugurated last Thursday and featured the Brad McCarthy Quartet featuring Brad McCarthy at the saxophone, Michael Anderson on guitar, Nathan Goldman playing the drums, and Elliott Parker on bass. The quartet played with high energy and created another magical West End night. The event also featured a visual artist painting the musicians live on stage.

If you are interested in playing at Sideshow’s Jazz Nights, get in touch with Jaron Walker and the organisers at Sideshow. Get on board and support local art in West End. All proceeds will go to the artists and Sideshow to continue provide a platform for local musicians to explore, share, and collaborate.