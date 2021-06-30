Brisbane State High School (BSHS) and its Parents and Citizen’s Association (P&C) will host the third State High Day (SHD) celebration of Blue-Red-Blue on Saturday 31 July 2021 on the upper campus, corner of Vulture and Edmondstone Streets, South Brisbane from 8:00 – 5:30pm.

Over 3400 students, staff, friends, families, local schools and the community will join to support, celebrate the day, and days gone by with alumni.

The day includes hotly contested centenary sporting rounds, buskers, bands and music to make you move. Belissima, Raggazi Choirs and the BSHS Chorale will delight and soar to new singing heights. State High Girls Crew and Bollywood dance displays are set to dazzle. There will be something for every imagination, with a Showcase and Marvel Market displaying the breadth of State High’s extracurricular activities such as a chess tournament, business entrepreneurs and innovators.

Get your State High Day Passport to take you to campus corners, cultures and history with the State High Museum and student led tours for young and old to take you back in time. The Food Festival with over 10 cuisines on offer will cater to all appetites, serving savory and sweet treats from 10:30am – 5:30pm, with COVID safety measures paramount at every stage.

“We are so proud and excited to be sharing State High Day with the Brisbane community. It is set to be an unmissable event on the local calendar. There is something for everyone on this day,” said Wade Haynes, Executive Principal of Brisbane State High School.

The State High Griffin says “Its game on” at 11am with our senior girls First V Basketball playing Sheldon College, then at 1pm the fit and fast First V Basketball play Brisbane Grammar School (BGS) then at 2:15pm we have our fierce State High First XV Rugby against the BGS First XV. Don’t forget to visit our Rowing program, with an ergo competition, Tennis matches, and a Fencing display set to enthrall. All BSHS teams will be showing up to do the Blue-Red-Blue proud with the BSHS war cry destined to be heard all over Brisbane! The finale will feature DJs, live entertainment and fireworks at 5.20pm. Come one, come all.

“We are pumped to do our school, our friends, families and alumni proud, especially on the 100th anniversary. It will be great to have heaps of supporters along to make some noise,” Luke Hatherell, State High Captain said.

With over 40,000 alumni, the day is set to bring back many past greats. Memories will be recounted, racquets restrung, and spikes dusted for the afternoon alumni badminton and long jump competitions against our current cohort.

Make sure you are there to share in the Blue-Red-Blue through and through – State High until we die.

Save the date and see you there!

More Information

For events and information visit the website for Celebrating 100 years of State High HERE

See the Centenary website here: https://bshs100.com.au/

And follow in social media at these links:

Newsletter:

Facebook: Brisbane State High School

Instagram: @brisbanestatehigh

LinkedIn: Brisbane State High School

Cover Image

The State High Griffin with school leaders: provided by BSHS P&C.