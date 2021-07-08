Term 3 starts on Monday, 12 July and Queensland school communities are being urged to stay COVID safe.

Education Minister Grace Grace and Health Minister Yvette D’Ath reminded Queensland teachers, students and parents to adhere to the COVID practices.

Ms Grace said Queensland state school communities are no strangers to listening to health advice.

“Our schools have done a stellar job in keeping COVID safe throughout the pandemic,” she said.

“It is imperative that until 6pm on July 16, state schools in South East Queensland*, Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island follow the below health advice.”

Who needs to wear a mask?

Adults , including volunteers and family members, must wear a face mask if they cannot socially distance at school (e.g. a gathering of adults in a staff room if they can’t socially distance in the room).

No Queensland students are required to wear a face mask at school or when travelling on school transport.

are required School staff are not required to wear masks when working with children.

The Minister said parents and care givers everywhere needed to follow the health advice to continue keeping our communities safe.

“Parents/carers across the state are discouraged from congregating in or around the school, in the car park, at drop off and pick up, outside classrooms or at the school gate.”

Ms D’Ath thanked school communities for following the rules.

“We’re not out of the woods yet and I encourage Queenslanders to continue to do the right so we can all stay safe,” she said.

“Everyone needs to remember to social distance, stay home if sick, and get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild.”

“Parents and teachers should continue to practice good hygiene and wash their hands often and encourage children to do so.”

“We congratulate our Queensland school communities for listening to the health advice and keeping COVID out of our schools.”

For further information, visit the Department of Education website:

FAQs for parents

https://qed.qld.gov.au/about-us/news-and-media/novel-coronavirus/frequently-asked-questions-for-parents

FAQs Early Childhood

https://earlychildhood.qld.gov.au/news/covid-19-information/frequently-asked-questions

*South East Queensland impacted areas: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/public-health-directions/restrictions-impacted-areas