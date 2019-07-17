Save the Children has recently established an integrated playgroup program called ‘It Takes A Village Play2Learn’. This program has been specifically designed to create a sense of community for recently migrated and refugee families.

This Department of Social Services funded program will provide sustained wrap around support for families to strengthen social networks, build personal and community capacity and get children ready for the Australia school system.

It Takes A Village Play2Learn sessions are currently held weekly (including school holidays) at Woolloongabba and Stones Corner and is facilitated by one qualiﬁed Early Childhood Educator and Bicultural Worker with access to a Family Support Worker.

The Early Childhood Educator and Bicultural Worker facilitate an early learning program focused on developing school readiness, encouraging healthy attachment, achieving early childhood milestones and supporting pro-social interactions between children.

Children, parents and carers participate in fun play based educational activities that will also include songs and story time. Parents and carers will also have access to information, support services and referrals based on their family’s individual interests and needs.

There is no cost to attend playgroup with free morning tea provided.

Open to :

Families from a refugee or migrant background with children aged 0 to 5 years old who have lived in Australia for 5 years or less.

Locations :

Woolloongabba – MDA Office, 28 Dibley St (Every Tuesday) 10.00am -12noon

Stones Corner – World Wellness Group (upstairs), 33 Stoneham Street (Every Friday) 9.30am- 11.30am

For more information on these playgroups or other ITAV playgroup locations around Brisbane, please contact the ITAV Play2Learn Team Leader on mobile number: 0411668852