Situated at the top of Sussex Street, Tangara was officially opened by Blue Care in October 1980, as an economic alternative for independent retirees. Our residents have the “right to reside for life”. The building accommodates 79 units, all with sweeping views of the city and surrounding hills. Architect Neville Miller’s design ensures the best of breezes with the least amount of western sun, and we love that it is a locked community with excellent night staff and secure undercover parking.

There are numerous common areas for private and communal social events, with a fine kitchen, an undercover BBQ area, an up-to-date library, a gym, and a hairdressing salon.

We have a lawned and furnished organic garden area with a herb garden, citrus trees and a native bee hive. Last but not least there is a billiard room and storage area, which we call “the dungeon”.

Our residents have a vast range of knowledge and experience, including teachers, musicians, carpenters, artists, hairdressers, seamstresses, librarians, lawyers, and engineers, all with a wealth of life experience.

Many of us do voluntary work and are involved in the community. On a local level, we successfully protested at Parliament House against the removal of the 198 bus route, and helped with the Kurilpa Futures streetscape gardens.

For the wider community, many of us marched for Extinction Rebellion and “Black Lives Matter”, and there have been many functions over the years to raise money for flood and bushfire funds, as well as for innumerable other charities.